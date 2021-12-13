Miami's Ten Best Christmas Menus 2021

click to enlarge Cafe La Trova Photo by Adam Delgiudice

Cafe La Trova 971 SW Eighth St., Miami

786-615-4379

cafelatrova.com

Cote offers a Christmas feast.

Cote Miami 3900 NE Second Ave., Miami

305-434-4668

cotemiami.com

Rigatoni at Fiola

Fiola 1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables

305-912-2639

fiolamiami.com

Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach

Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-804-1000

1hotels.com

Il Mulino's dining room

Il Mulino 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach

305-466-9191

ilmulino.com



Novecento's Christmas feast

Novecento Four Miami-Dade locations, including:

1414 Brickell Ave., Miami

305-403-0900

novecento.com

Red Rooster Overtown

Red Rooster Overtown 920 NW Second Ave., Miami

305-640-9880

redroosterovertown.com

Rusty Pelican's terrace

Rusty Pelican 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne

305-361-3818

therustypelican.com

Get your carb fix at Scarpetta.

Scarpetta by Scott Conant 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach (in the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel)

305-538-2000

fontainebleau.com

The Mermaid Lounge at Seawell Fish N' Oyster

Seawell Fish N’ Oyster 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach (in Kimpton Angler's Hotel)

786-594-5820

seawellmiami.com

There’s no better way to celebrate Christmas than gathering with family and loved ones over delicious food.Here's a thought: Skip the madness that comes with hosting a holiday party and head to one of the city's local eateries instead to enjoy a curated menus of food and drinks.The ten restaurants listed in alphabetical order below offer the best Christmas meals in town. Tax and gratuity are not included in prices. Reservations are strongly recommended. Unless otherwise specified, all meals are available on Christmas Day only.Celebrate Nochebuena (Christmas Eve) in Little Havana with a prix-fixe menu ($85 per person); or special a la carte dishes like tuna crudo with blood orange, serrano chilies, and shiso ($27), and rosemary-cured prime rib with salt-baked baby potatoes ($55). Master cantinero Julio Cabrera will be serving up a special signature Cuban eggnog for the occasion.Cote Miami will treat guests to a "Feast of the Seven Steaks," including the restaurant's finest plates and seven selected cuts of USDA Prime, American wagyu beef and lamb. The holiday dinner comes with an array of Korean accompaniments, including pickled seasonal vegetables and salads, fresh red leaf lettuce with ssamm-jang, a savory egg soufflé, and Korean angel hair pasta with clear anchovy consommé. For dessert: soft-serve ice cream topped with soy sauce caramel. A la carte menu options will also be available.Fiola will offer a "Feast of the Seven Fishes" on Christmas Eve, December 24. The Italian-inflected dinner will consist of five courses and a dessert. An amuse-bouche of Taylor Bay scallop will be brought to the table first, followed by options of bluefin tuna crudo or "Key West Pink Salad." The second course is wood-oven roasted octopus or Manila clams. Next comes ravioli stuffed with king crab or corzetti with Rhode Island scallops, followed by an entrée of grilled marinated swordfish or fisherman’s-style black cod alla calabrese. End your meal with almond torte or a snowball semifreddo.Located inside the 1 Hotel Miami Beach, Habitat will offer a Christmas brunch of omelets and breakfast stations, a raw bar, sushi, and seasonal dishes.Il Mulino in the Acqualina Hotel will serve its regular à la carte menu, along with special offerings of burrata with white asparagus and truffle oil ($37), vitello tonnato ($32), halibut ($65), and braised veal osso bucco with saffron risotto ($75).Novecento restaurants will offer a three-course prix-fixe menu for Christmas. The meal begins with crudite carpaccio or salmon and mango ceviche, followed by an entree choice of putanesca de moriscos, sous vide lamb chops, swordfish or Argentinean New York Strip, accompanied by French fries. The sweet ending will be a dulce de leche crepe with vanilla ice cream.Head to Red Rooster on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day to enjoy a prix-fixe menu of options like big eye tuna, green tomato carpaccio, wagyu sirloin, and red butter-poached lobster.Rusty Pelican will host a Christmas Day brunch. Expect dishes like medium Florida stone crab claws with mustard celery salt and aji amarillo and freshly-shucked pink moon oysters; and a brunch board with lobster Benedict, New York strip, fried chicken and waffles, and fingerling smashed potatoes ($125). Special mimosa flavors will be featured, including apple cider pumpkin spice and dragon fruit and watermelon. For dessert, indulge in an assortment of sweet treats including café con leche bread pudding and key lime pie.Scarpetta’s Christmas dinner offering will be a four-course menu of dishes such as tuna tartare, beef carpaccio, short rib lasagna, spaghetti, and veal scaloppine. Dessert options include a mascarpone fondente or chocolate millefoglie.Chef Craig Tooker has put together a festive three-course menu for Christmas. For starters, choose between crab and corn bisque or a winter green salad mixed with Port-poached figs and sweet and spicy pecans. Main course options are black cod with saffron fettuccini, smoked chicken with maitake cannelloni, and a dish of lamb shank, served with spaghetti squash. For dessert, indulge in eggnog creme brûlée or white chocolate cheesecake.