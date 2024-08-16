 Beloved Coral Springs Bistro Il Tavolino to Reopen as Eddie & Vinny's | Miami New Times
Beloved Coral Springs Bistro Il Tavolino Della Notte to Reopen as Eddie & Vinny's

Beloved Coral Springs bistro Il Tavolino Della Notte will reopen with a new name by the son of the original owner this year.
August 16, 2024
From the creators of Il Tavolino Della Notte, Eddie & Vinny’s is set to debut in late 2024, offering a fresh take on coastal Italian cuisine.
From the creators of Il Tavolino Della Notte, Eddie & Vinny's is set to debut in late 2024, offering a fresh take on coastal Italian cuisine.

Former Italian bistro Il Tavolino Della Notte, part of the Coral Springs community for over a decade before closing abruptly in March of this year, is set to reemerge as a new Italian restaurant run by the same family this fall.

Eddie Pozzuoli Jr., the son of the original owner of Il Tavolino Della Notte, Ed Pozzuoli Sr., and his wife Christina are transforming the family’s former restaurant into Eddie & Vinny’s Coastal Italian, a fresh, modern dining experience inspired by the Italian seaside. The reopening is slated for late 2024. The couple is known for their work at Corvina Seafood Grill and Prezzo Restaurants under Pozzuoli Hospitality Management, the couple's restaurant group.

Il Tavolino Della Notte first opened its doors in 2007, founded by Eddie Pozzuoli Sr. and partner Thomas Genduso. Over its 12 years of operation, the restaurant became a neighborhood favorite, known for its contemporary Italian cuisine, great dessert, and lively lounge scene with comedy acts and musical performances. In 2019, ownership of the restaurant changed hands, but the Pozzuoli family kept the property.

Despite its popularity, the restaurant suddenly closed in March 2024, leaving longtime customers in the Coral Springs community devastated.
click to enlarge a building
The former Il Tavolino Della Notte in Coral Springs.
Il Tavolino Della Notte photo
Thankfully, just a few months after closing, the couple is breathing new life into their family's former restaurant location — and you can rest assured that live entertainment will be on the menu this time around, as well.

Eddie & Vinny’s will feature Italian coastal cuisine, a robust wine program, and sophisticated cocktails. “This is a passion project for us through and through," says Pozzuoli Jr.. "It combines our family history with modern creativity while paying tribute to all of the Eddies and Vinnys in our family — there are a lot. We’re excited to spotlight the incredible food, wines, and cocktails that come from one of our favorite places in the world."

The restaurant, which will have indoor and outdoor seating on a patio, will reflect Mediterranean elegance with a contemporary twist. The new look will feature dark blues, caramel wood tones, and brassy gold accents, creating a luxurious yet inviting atmosphere. The layout will offer views into the kitchen, a spacious dining area, and a swanky new bar and lounge ideal for enjoying live entertainment.
click to enlarge bread
Diners can look forward to starters like blue crab bruschetta with heirloom cherry tomatoes and stracciatella.
Eddie & Vinny's photo
The bar area will feature plush seating and a sleek design, with layered gold pendant lighting and black canvas exposed ceilings adding to the upscale vibe. The restaurant will also offer personal wine lockers as part of a bespoke wine membership program.

The menu, developed by award-winning Chef Jeff Tunks, who previously collaborated with the Pozzuolis on their Corvina concept, will feature a range of Italian-inspired dishes. Diners can look forward to starters like blue crab bruschetta with heirloom cherry tomatoes and stracciatella, as well as house-made pastas like lobster linguine fra diavolo. Entrees will include everything from steaks to seafood, with options like local yellowtail with "Livornese" tomato sauce and a Tuscan cowboy ribeye steak. For those who crave traditional Italian comfort food, classics like chicken parmigiana will also be on the menu.

The restaurant is set to open later this year, with more details to come.

Eddie & Vinny’s Coastal Italian. 10181 W. Sample Rd., Coral Springs; instagram.com/eddieandvinnys. Opening winter 2024.
