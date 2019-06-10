South Florida Brewers Remember Mike White With Collaborative Beer

Earlier this year the craft beer community was struck a huge blow with the sudden passing of fellow brewer Mike White. White, whose beer won a gold medal for LauderAle Brewery at the Great American Beer Festival in 2017, passed away February 23 in Georgia. He was 31 years old.

Besides LauderAle, White worked at major craft breweries including Revolver Brewing and Jester King Brewery in Texas, and Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park. He was also a manager and beertender at Riverside Market and Odd Breed Wild Ales. "He had a larger than life southern charm that would instantly make strangers into friends wherever he went," Riverside Market's Julian Siegel says.

To celebrate his life, several South Florida breweries have collaborated to make a special beer in White's honor.

Related Stories South Florida Beer Community Mourns the Passing of Brewer Mike White

Boca Raton's Barrel of Monks Brewing Company brought together Tarpon River Brewing, Odd Breed Wild Ales, Tank Brewing, Mathews Brewing, Gulf Stream Brewing, Royal Palm Brewing, and Riverside Market to brew the special collab beer.

The result is I Reckon, a 6 percent ABV Belgian-style brut pale ale that is dry hopped with Eukanot, Belma, Amarillo, and Azacca hops, with champagne like carbonation.

I Reckon is currently offered on tap and in bottles at Barrel of Monks and 100 percent of the bottle profits will be donated to the White family.

Barrel of Monks Brewing Company. 1141 S Rogers Cir #5, Boca Raton;561-510-1253; barrelofmonks.com.