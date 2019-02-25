Is Wynwood Mexican Spot Bakan's $25 Ant Caviar Taco Worth It?

As far back as eight centuries ago, Aztec emperors are said to have dined on the sweet, slightly nutty eggs of the Liometopum apiculatum , otherwise known as the velvety tree ant. Corn-yellow in color and possessing the rich flavor of walnuts and cashews and the loamy notes and delicate texture of maitake mushrooms, the eggs, known as escamoles, can be found at Bakan, where they're sautéed with butter, shallots, Serrano chilies, and epazote, then wrapped in a blue corn tortilla and topped with a spoonful of guacamole and pickled vegetables.

Is the dish worth the $25 price tag? The answer is yes, and definitely yes for anyone who's ever upgraded a dish with shaved truffles or a lump of glistening fish eggs. "Escamoles," a portmanteau of the indigenous Nahuatl language's words for "ant" and "stew," are widely known as the caviar of the desert world. They can be found at Mexico City's Quintonil, which ranked 11th on the most recent list of the World's 50 Best Restaurants. Like the dried and chili-toasted grasshoppers called chapulines, escamoles are an important part of what was once indigenous and is now Mexican cuisine.

