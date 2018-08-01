Atlantikos at the St. Regis Bal Barbour Serves Greek Fare in an Upscale Setting

There's something reassuringly Greek about Atlantikos in the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort.
Upon entering the chic whitewashed dining room featuring tables made out of blue agate, you are immediately transported to the land of Hellenic pleasures.
The menu is created by chef Anastasios Tasos Chasekioglou who, as a boy, spent all the time he could in the kitchen watching his mother put together dishes that have existed for thousands of years. At Atlantikos, he marries the ancient spirit of the recipes and techniques from the Greek islands he's visited with some local flavors, but the menu is consistent with his devotion to his national cuisine.
"Simple, fresh ingredients," he says, referring to the olive oil, the
The "To Share or Not to Share" section of the menu is a great way to start your culinary odyssey. Choose from the assortment of Greek spreads ($15), branzino tartar ($19), beef and lamb meatballs ($17), or grilled octopus with fava split pea pureé from Santorini ($22).
Specialties from the Atlantic ocean include lobster linguini ($50), and striped bass in saffron sauce ($40). For a taste of the Mediterranean coast, try the oven-baked yellowfin seabream ($65) or champagne salt crusted branzino ($65). Meat lovers can choose between fragrant lamb chops ($44) and lamb manti, a traditional pasta stuffed with braised lamb ($30). Pair your meal with a glass of the
For dessert, try the orange pie with Greek yogurt sorbet or the baklava ($12). Finish your dinner with a strong cup of Greek coffee ($6) or a glass of Roots Tentura liqueur, a blend of cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, and citrus ($15).
On the weekends, Atlantikos offers a buffet breakfast complete with a Greek corner ($49). Opa Thursdays feature live music and a three-course prix fixe ($39) showcasing a Greek salad, meatballs, or veggie moussaka tart as appetizer choices. Chickpea crusted striped bass is offered as the entree, with Greek yogurt with thyme honey and bee pollen for dessert. Grilled octopus or branzino tartar may be added for $9.
Atlantikós. 9703 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; 305-993-3300; atlantikosrestaurant.com. Open daily 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
