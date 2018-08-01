Atlantikos at the St. Regis Bal Barbour Serves Greek Fare in an Upscale Setting

There's something reassuringly Greek about Atlantikos in the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort.

Upon entering the chic whitewashed dining room featuring tables made out of blue agate, you are immediately transported to the land of Hellenic pleasures.

The menu is created by chef Anastasios Tasos Chasekioglou who, as a boy, spent all the time he could in the kitchen watching his mother put together dishes that have existed for thousands of years. At Atlantikos, he marries the ancient spirit of the recipes and techniques from the Greek islands he's visited with some local flavors, but the menu is consistent with his devotion to his national cuisine.