Amazon Prime Launches One-Hour Delivery Service From Whole Foods Market

Shoppers in Miami with Amazon Prime accounts can now get Whole Foods groceries delivered straight to their door.

Prime Now, Amazon’s same-day delivery service, now includes delivery from Whole Foods Market locations across South Florida, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Palm Beach.

Using the Prime Now website or app, customers can peruse thousands of Whole Foods Market items — including produce, meat and seafood, everyday staples, and other locally sourced goods — place orders, and track delivery. One- and two-hour delivery windows are available upon checkout. Service is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.