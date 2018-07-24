Amazon Prime Launches One-Hour Delivery Service From Whole Foods Market

Shoppers in Miami with Amazon Prime accounts can now get Whole Foods groceries delivered straight to their door.
Prime Now, Amazon’s same-day delivery service, now includes delivery from Whole Foods Market locations across South Florida, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Palm Beach.
Using the Prime Now website or app, customers can peruse thousands of Whole Foods Market items — including produce, meat and seafood, everyday staples, and other locally sourced goods — place orders, and track delivery. One- and two-hour delivery windows are available upon checkout. Service is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
In addition to being able to order fresh and organic produce and meats, Prime members can purchase bakery goods, dairy items, flowers, and select alcohols.
Amazon Prime is the e-commerce company's premium subscription service that, for $119 a year, gives members access to free two-day shipping on most items, streaming video and music, and other perks such as Prime Now, which delivers a host of items in less than two hours.
Prime Now's Whole Foods delivery launch comes two months after the Seattle-based company announced 10 percent off for Prime members on hundreds of sale items when using the Whole Foods Market app. In addition, Prime Now also delivers meals from popular local restaurants such as Harry's Pizzeria and Cypress Tavern, as well as wine and craft beer from local breweries.
In Miami, some of the most popular items ordered through the service are pantry staples, fruit, and Amazon Fire TV sticks.
