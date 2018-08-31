All Three Hank & Harry's Locations Have Closed

Say goodbye to pastrami pizza and Jewish deli fare on South Beach. All three locations of Buzzy Sklar and Richard Booth's Hank & Harry's Deli quietly closed late last week.

The shutterings come four months after the opening the third Hank & Harry's, in South Miami, in April. That location offered a larger menu with pastrami pizza topped with pickles, mustard, Swiss, and mozzarella; deep-fried Reuben egg rolls; a warm Reuben dip; and a section dedicated to gourmet fries, including loaded baked potato fries, Jersey-style disco fries topped with cheese and gravy, jalapeño cheese fries, and shaved pastrami and cheese fries. New Times named the spot best deli earlier this year.

Sklar, who is 53, says this is the end of the road for his 30-year restaurant career, which included starting the wildly popular Burger & Beer Joint as well as Sliderz. He's in the midst of a bid for a seat on the Bal Harbour Village Council. A double-digit percent increase on the rent of his Miami Beach location, coupled with the late delivery of the South Miami space, forced his company into a bind that proved to be too much to bear. Though he took some of the responsibility for the closure, Sklar also says the absorption of mom-and-pop landlords in the county's more popular areas into corporate investment behemoths made him realize he wanted out.