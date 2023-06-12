Where to Dine on Father's Day in Miami

To celebrate all that dad has done for you, why not treat him to an unforgettable experience at one of Miami's finest restaurants offering special menus and deals?
See below for the ten best Father's Day dining options in Miami, in alphabetical order. All meals are offered on Sunday, June 18 (unless otherwise specified), and prices do not include taxes and gratuities. Reservations are suggested.
Amalia1900 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-583-0510
lennoxmiamibeach.com For Father’s Day, Amalia offers a celebratory three-course prix-fixe menu. Guests can indulge in appetizers such as roasted octopus and cauliflower with pistachio and main courses of steak frites or porcini mushrooms served with hazelnut and creamy taleggio cheese. Dessert choices include gluten-free dark chocolate with apricot marmalade and vanilla ice cream; caramel flan with dulce de leche; and pineapple tarte tatin, a sweet ending of caramelized pineapple with brown butter and muscovado sugar ice cream. The Father's Day menu costs $75 per person and is served from June 16 through June 18 from 6:30 to 11 p.m.
The Deck at Island Gardens888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami
786-627-4949
islandgardens.com This waterfront restaurant celebrates Father's Day with a special brunch with seafood specialties and live carving and dessert stations. Live music will begin at noon, and guests can enjoy a cigar rolling station throughout the meal. Father's Day brunch costs $85 per person (includes one mimosa or bellini) or $145 per person (with bottomless service) and is served from noon to 4 p.m.
Fi'lia300 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305-239-1330
ennismore.com Fi’lia at the SLS Brickell Hotel hosts a special brunch and dinner in partnership with Maker’s Mark bourbon on Father's Day. Menu highlights include filet mignon a la Oscar with warm jumbo lump crab, grilled asparagus salad, and hollandaise ($30), and a peanut butter & jelly brioche French toast ($18). Dads receive a complimentary Maker’s Mark truffle old fashioned to kick off their meal and will take home a leatherback travel journal. The Father's Day menu is served from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Kaia Greek232 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
786-362-6997
kaiagreek.com Treat dad to a three-course menu of Greek specialties on his special day. Kaia Greek offers a family-style feast of dishes such as grilled halloumi cheese, chicken skewers, and Greek yogurt. The Father's Day menu costs $65 per person and is available for groups of eight guests or more all day.
LPM Restaurant & Bar1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami
305-403-9133
lpmrestaurants.com This Father’s Day, LPM will serve two prix-fixe dinner experiences, the St. Tropez ($60) and Monte Carlo ($90), each of which will feature appetizers, main courses, and desserts such as salted Chilean seas with roasted pepper relish; salted baked snapper with artichokes and tomatoes, and snails with garlic and parsley. Father's Day dinner is served from 6 to 11 p.m.
NovecentoVarious locations
novecento.com Novecento honors dads with a special parrillada. This meal, which serves three to four guests, includes picanha, vacio, pollo, chorizo, and mollejas meats, served with four house sides. The parrillada costs $74 per person (including two beers) and will be served all day.
Quinto788 Brickell Plz., Miami
786-805-4646
quintomiami.us Celebrate dad with rooftop views of Miami and a full South American-style buffet with access to the signature raw bar and specials. A complimentary signature drink for fathers will be available, including an old fashioned and a rum Cuban. Guests can choose to upgrade to the two-hour free-flow package for $39 per person. Guests will enjoy live music by Trio Salsason throughout the afternoon, with traditional Cuban music, salsa, danzón, and rumba. Father's Day brunch costs $79 per adult and $28 per child and is served from noon to 3:30 p.m.
Rusty Pelican3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne
786-686-1599
therustypelican.com At Rusty Pelican, a four-course, prix-fixe Father's Day brunch menu will be available with a variety of favorites such as steak and eggs Benedict and fried chicken and waffles. Father's Day brunch costs $98 for adults and $35 for children and is served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bottomless mimosas are available for an additional $30 per person.
The Surf Club Restaurant9011 Collins Ave., Surfside
305-768-9440
surfclubrestaurant.com Chef Thomas Keller's Surf Club Restaurant will offer a special Father’s Day brunch menu, beginning with an assortment of pastries, fruit, and deviled eggs with Regiis Ova caviar for the table followed by a choice of dishes such as an omelet with black truffle or Maine lobster roll with sauce remoulade. The meal will continue with a shared treat of Tahitian vanilla crème brulée French toast served with peach preserves and a warm brownie sundae accompanied by a mimosa or freshly squeezed juice. Father's Day brunch costs $160 per person and is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Zucca162 Alcazar Ave., Coral Gables
786-580-3731
zuccamiami.com For Father's Day brunch at Zucca, chef Manuel Garcia dishes out breakfast specialties like floating French toast with creme anglaise and berries ($18), a porchetta panini with French fries ($22), fried zucchini flowers stuffed with mozzarella ($22), and risotto with pumpkin and truffle. Bottomless prosecco, mimosas, and bellinis will be available for $26. Father's Day brunch is served from noon to 4 p.m.