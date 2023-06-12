Where to Dine on Father's Day in Miami

click to enlarge Amalia offers a menu from executive chef Hernan Griccini. Amalia photo

Amalia 1900 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

786-583-0510

lennoxmiamibeach.com

The Deck as Island Gardens The Deck as Island Gardens photo

The Deck at Island Gardens 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami

786-627-4949

islandgardens.com

Fi'lia at SLS Brickell Photo by Ricardo Mejia

Fi'lia 300 S. Miami Ave., Miami

305-239-1330

ennismore.com

Dishes at Kaia Greek in Coral Gables. The Louis Collection photo

Kaia Greek 232 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

786-362-6997

kaiagreek.com

Dishes at LPM Restaurant & Bar LPM Restaurant & Bar photo

LPM Restaurant & Bar 1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami

305-403-9133

lpmrestaurants.com

Parrillada at Novecento Novecento photo

Novecento Various locations

novecento.com

Buffet at Quinto Quinto photo

Quinto 788 Brickell Plz., Miami

786-805-4646

quintomiami.us

Rusty Pelican's waterfront dining room Rusty Pelican photo

Rusty Pelican 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne

786-686-1599

therustypelican.com

Lobster thermidor at the Surf Club Restaurant Photo by Deborah Jones

The Surf Club Restaurant 9011 Collins Ave., Surfside

305-768-9440

surfclubrestaurant.com

Father's Day brunch at Zucca Zucca photo

Zucca 162 Alcazar Ave., Coral Gables

786-580-3731

zuccamiami.com

Father's Day is Sunday, June 18, the date to celebrate the most special man in your life.To celebrate all that dad has done for you, why not treat him to an unforgettable experience at one of Miami's finest restaurants offering special menus and deals?See below for the ten best Father's Day dining options in Miami, in alphabetical order. All meals are offered on Sunday, June 18 (unless otherwise specified), and prices do not include taxes and gratuities. Reservations are suggested.For Father’s Day, Amalia offers a celebratory three-course prix-fixe menu. Guests can indulge in appetizers such as roasted octopus and cauliflower with pistachio and main courses of steak frites or porcini mushrooms served with hazelnut and creamy taleggio cheese. Dessert choices include gluten-free dark chocolate with apricot marmalade and vanilla ice cream; caramel flan with dulce de leche; and pineapple tarte tatin, a sweet ending of caramelized pineapple with brown butter and muscovado sugar ice cream.This waterfront restaurant celebrates Father's Day with a special brunch with seafood specialties and live carving and dessert stations. Live music will begin at noon, and guests can enjoy a cigar rolling station throughout the meal.Fi’lia at the SLS Brickell Hotel hosts a special brunch and dinner in partnership with Maker’s Mark bourbon on Father's Day. Menu highlights include filet mignon a la Oscar with warm jumbo lump crab, grilled asparagus salad, and hollandaise ($30), and a peanut butter & jelly brioche French toast ($18). Dads receive a complimentary Maker’s Mark truffle old fashioned to kick off their meal and will take home a leatherback travel journal.Treat dad to a three-course menu of Greek specialties on his special day. Kaia Greek offers a family-style feast of dishes such as grilled halloumi cheese, chicken skewers, and Greek yogurt.This Father’s Day, LPM will serve two prix-fixe dinner experiences, the St. Tropez ($60) and Monte Carlo ($90), each of which will feature appetizers, main courses, and desserts such as salted Chilean seas with roasted pepper relish; salted baked snapper with artichokes and tomatoes, and snails with garlic and parsley.Novecento honors dads with a special parrillada. This meal, which serves three to four guests, includes picanha, vacio, pollo, chorizo, and mollejas meats, served with four house sides.Celebrate dad with rooftop views of Miami and a full South American-style buffet with access to the signature raw bar and specials. A complimentary signature drink for fathers will be available, including an old fashioned and a rum Cuban. Guests can choose to upgrade to the two-hour free-flow package for $39 per person. Guests will enjoy live music by Trio Salsason throughout the afternoon, with traditional Cuban music, salsa, danzón, and rumba.At Rusty Pelican, a four-course, prix-fixe Father's Day brunch menu will be available with a variety of favorites such as steak and eggs Benedict and fried chicken and waffles.Chef Thomas Keller's Surf Club Restaurant will offer a special Father’s Day brunch menu, beginning with an assortment of pastries, fruit, and deviled eggs with Regiis Ova caviar for the table followed by a choice of dishes such as an omelet with black truffle or Maine lobster roll with sauce remoulade. The meal will continue with a shared treat of Tahitian vanilla crème brulée French toast served with peach preserves and a warm brownie sundae accompanied by a mimosa or freshly squeezed juice.For Father's Day brunch at Zucca, chef Manuel Garcia dishes out breakfast specialties like floating French toast with creme anglaise and berries ($18), a porchetta panini with French fries ($22), fried zucchini flowers stuffed with mozzarella ($22), and risotto with pumpkin and truffle. Bottomless prosecco, mimosas, and bellinis will be available for $26.