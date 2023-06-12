Where to Dine on Father's Day in Miami

Navigation
June 12, 2023 9:00AM

Many Miami restaurants offer special Father's Day meals.
Many Miami restaurants offer special Father's Day meals. Amalia photo
Father's Day is Sunday, June 18, the date to celebrate the most special man in your life.

To celebrate all that dad has done for you, why not treat him to an unforgettable experience at one of Miami's finest restaurants offering special menus and deals?

See below for the ten best Father's Day dining options in Miami, in alphabetical order. All meals are offered on Sunday, June 18 (unless otherwise specified), and prices do not include taxes and gratuities. Reservations are suggested.
click to enlarge
Amalia offers a menu from executive chef Hernan Griccini.
Amalia photo

Amalia

1900 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-583-0510
lennoxmiamibeach.com
For Father’s Day, Amalia offers a celebratory three-course prix-fixe menu. Guests can indulge in appetizers such as roasted octopus and cauliflower with pistachio and main courses of steak frites or porcini mushrooms served with hazelnut and creamy taleggio cheese. Dessert choices include gluten-free dark chocolate with apricot marmalade and vanilla ice cream; caramel flan with dulce de leche; and pineapple tarte tatin, a sweet ending of caramelized pineapple with brown butter and muscovado sugar ice cream. The Father's Day menu costs $75 per person and is served from June 16 through June 18 from 6:30 to 11 p.m.
click to enlarge
The Deck as Island Gardens
The Deck as Island Gardens photo

The Deck at Island Gardens

888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami
786-627-4949
islandgardens.com
This waterfront restaurant celebrates Father's Day with a special brunch with seafood specialties and live carving and dessert stations. Live music will begin at noon, and guests can enjoy a cigar rolling station throughout the meal. Father's Day brunch costs $85 per person (includes one mimosa or bellini) or $145 per person (with bottomless service) and is served from noon to 4 p.m.
click to enlarge
Fi'lia at SLS Brickell
Photo by Ricardo Mejia

Fi'lia

300 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305-239-1330
ennismore.com
Fi’lia at the SLS Brickell Hotel hosts a special brunch and dinner in partnership with Maker’s Mark bourbon on Father's Day. Menu highlights include filet mignon a la Oscar with warm jumbo lump crab, grilled asparagus salad, and hollandaise ($30), and a peanut butter & jelly brioche French toast ($18). Dads receive a complimentary Maker’s Mark truffle old fashioned to kick off their meal and will take home a leatherback travel journal. The Father's Day menu is served from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
click to enlarge
Dishes at Kaia Greek in Coral Gables.
The Louis Collection photo

Kaia Greek

232 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
786-362-6997
kaiagreek.com
Treat dad to a three-course menu of Greek specialties on his special day.  Kaia Greek offers a family-style feast of dishes such as grilled halloumi cheese, chicken skewers, and Greek yogurt. The Father's Day menu costs $65 per person and is available for groups of eight guests or more all day.
click to enlarge
Dishes at LPM Restaurant & Bar
LPM Restaurant & Bar photo

LPM Restaurant & Bar

1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami
305-403-9133
lpmrestaurants.com
This Father’s Day, LPM will serve two prix-fixe dinner experiences, the St. Tropez ($60) and Monte Carlo ($90), each of which will feature appetizers, main courses, and desserts such as salted Chilean seas with roasted pepper relish; salted baked snapper with artichokes and tomatoes, and snails with garlic and parsley. Father's Day dinner is served from 6 to 11 p.m.
click to enlarge
Parrillada at Novecento
Novecento photo

Novecento

Various locations
novecento.com
Novecento honors dads with a special parrillada. This meal, which serves three to four guests, includes picanha, vacio, pollo, chorizo, and mollejas meats, served with four house sides. The parrillada costs $74 per person (including two beers) and will be served all day.
click to enlarge
Buffet at Quinto
Quinto photo

Quinto

788 Brickell Plz., Miami
786-805-4646
quintomiami.us
Celebrate dad with rooftop views of Miami and a full South American-style buffet with access to the signature raw bar and specials. A complimentary signature drink for fathers will be available, including an old fashioned and a rum Cuban. Guests can choose to upgrade to the two-hour free-flow package for $39 per person. Guests will enjoy live music by Trio Salsason throughout the afternoon, with traditional Cuban music, salsa, danzón, and rumba. Father's Day brunch costs $79 per adult and $28 per child and is served from noon to 3:30 p.m.
click to enlarge
Rusty Pelican's waterfront dining room
Rusty Pelican photo

Rusty Pelican

3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne
786-686-1599
therustypelican.com
At Rusty Pelican, a four-course, prix-fixe Father's Day brunch menu will be available with a variety of favorites such as steak and eggs Benedict and fried chicken and waffles. Father's Day brunch costs $98 for adults and $35 for children and is served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bottomless mimosas are available for an additional $30 per person.
click to enlarge
Lobster thermidor at the Surf Club Restaurant
Photo by Deborah Jones

The Surf Club Restaurant

9011 Collins Ave., Surfside
305-768-9440
surfclubrestaurant.com
Chef Thomas Keller's Surf Club Restaurant will offer a special Father’s Day brunch menu, beginning with an assortment of pastries, fruit, and deviled eggs with Regiis Ova caviar for the table followed by a choice of dishes such as an omelet with black truffle or Maine lobster roll with sauce remoulade. The meal will continue with a shared treat of Tahitian vanilla crème brulée French toast served with peach preserves and a warm brownie sundae accompanied by a mimosa or freshly squeezed juice. Father's Day brunch costs $160 per person and is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
click to enlarge
Father's Day brunch at Zucca
Zucca photo

Zucca

162 Alcazar Ave., Coral Gables
786-580-3731
zuccamiami.com
For Father's Day brunch at Zucca, chef Manuel Garcia dishes out breakfast specialties like floating French toast with creme anglaise and berries ($18), a porchetta panini with French fries ($22), fried zucchini flowers stuffed with mozzarella ($22), and risotto with pumpkin and truffle. Bottomless prosecco, mimosas, and bellinis will be available for $26. Father's Day brunch is served from noon to 4 p.m.
Juliana Accioly
