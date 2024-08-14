 Were North Miami Mayor's Nude Photos Leaked In Cyberattack? | Miami New Times
Did Hackers Leak Nude Photos of North Miami Mayor?

Desulme, who is up for re-election in November, denied having any explicit photos of himself.
August 14, 2024
Rumors surrounding an alleged cyberattack targeting the City of North Miami have increasingly focused on Mayor Alix Desulme.
Rumors surrounding an alleged cyberattack targeting the City of North Miami have increasingly focused on Mayor Alix Desulme.

The city of North Miami is reeling from a cyber attack that may or may not have leaked nude photographs of the city’s mayor.

While local and federal authorities investigate the mysterious ransomware attack –– which shut down City Hall last week, leaving residents to pay their utility bills in person and in cash only –– North Miami mayor Alix Desulme told Axios that the city informed him that nude photographs of him were exposed in the attack.

Desulme, who was appointed mayor in 2022 and is up for re-election in November, denied having any explicit photos of himself, however.

"That's something that I have never done, take nude pictures of me," he told Axios.
In a statement posted on Facebook on August 11, Desulme acknowledged "rumors circulating on social media regarding the nature of the cyber incident and the potentially affected data."

"We want to emphasize that the investigation to determine the scope of impacted data remains ongoing," the statement reads. "However, we are treating all aspects of this situation with the utmost urgency and sensitivity."

Neither Desulme nor a city spokesperson has responded to New Times' request for comment.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.
