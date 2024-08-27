We're Hiring! Miami New Times Seeks a News Editor

This position is based in our Miami newsroom and reports to the editor-in-chief. Remote candidates will not be considered.
Miami New Times is published weekly in print and daily online. Always free.
Key Responsibilities
- Manage three full-time news reporters, along with freelance reporters and photographers, to produce a range of stories, which includes leading daily news meetings. Our stories include breaking news and trending topics that need to be written quickly to enterprise, investigative or feature stories that could take a week or more to report. You'll also oversee the creation of guides and explainers about local and regional events and issues.
- Efficiently edit stories for structure, line editing, and copy editing so they read beautifully, clearly, and concisely and are free of factual and grammatical errors and typos. Ensure that care has been given to the best possible use of headlines, photography, and art. Make sure that stories adhere to our style, SEO best practices, and social media strategies.
- Manage the editorial workflow for the news vertical, assigning stories to reporters and freelancers, monitoring deadlines, ensuring a regular cadence of story output and balance, and meeting weekly and monthly goals for volume and traffic.
- Collaborate with the editor-in-chief on planning news coverage and the daily story budget.
- Write news stories as needed.
- Maintain regular contact with freelancers and know when to recruit new ones.
- Coach reporters and freelancers through any part of the pitching, reporting, writing, editing or production process. Deliver feedback to them on their work.
- Build broad and diverse relationships so that sources, story ideas, research, and reporting reflect the diverse communities of Miami.
- Participate in our annual Best of Miami® issue and other special issues or projects during the year.
- Work collaboratively with the audience development director on trending news and SEO best practices, as well as the membership director on our membership program.
Who You Are
- A journalist with five-plus years in a newsroom with at least three years of full-time experience managing journalists and editing breaking, daily, and enterprise stories.
- A proven ability to lead and inspire reporters to produce their best work, as well as analyze data and analytics to understand our readers and educate staff writers about such trends and insights.
- A working knowledge of — or eagerness to immerse yourself in — the character, people, politics, and culture of Miami.
- A curious person interested in learning about our coverage areas and who stays current on Miami and topics related to our coverage areas, including politics, public health, criminal justice, cannabis, government, labor, and the environment.
- A journalist with a track record of crafting breaking stories on deadline with crisp writing and the ability to tell stories about people impacted by what you're covering.
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills, both written and verbal.
- A highly organized, resourceful, and proactive self-starter committed to accuracy and meeting deadlines.
- Experience with open records requests.
- Fluency in Spanish is a plus, as is experience in a marginalized community.
Benefits
- Compensation range of $65,000 to $75,000.
- 401(k) with company match.
- Medical, dental, vision, and life insurance.
- Ten paid holidays, 14 days of paid time off, five paid sick days per year.
- Hybrid work policy based in our Miami office.
Miami New Times believes our journalism will best serve our communities with culturally diverse staff and freelancers who offer a range of voices. We are committed to creating and sustaining an environment of inclusion, diversity, empowerment, and equality. We are at our best when all our team members are respected and included regardless of race, age, ethnicity, religion, gender identity, disability, sexual orientation, and national origin. Women, veterans, people with disabilities, people of color, and gender-nonconforming candidates are highly encouraged to apply.