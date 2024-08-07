Watch Tim Bowens' Heartfelt Reaction to Joining Miami Dolphins Ring of Honor

"Timbo, I got to tell you something," Thomas began in a video posted by the Miami Dolphins on X, formerly known as Twitter. "You're gonna go up in the Ring of Honor, man. In that stadium. You earned it, man. You deserve it." he said, his voice filled with pride.
As Thomas shared the exciting news, the room erupted in cheers and applause. The two embraced, and Thomas continued, "You're the ultimate teammate. Unselfish. But, hey, you were a bad man. They should put Tim 'Badass' Bowens up there," he joked, bringing laughter to the emotional moment. "I'm so proud of you. This is your moment. Enjoy it because you deserve it. You earned it."
Bowen, visibly moved, expressed his gratitude. "I'm very appreciative," he said. "I'm very humbled and grateful that I'm here to receive this honor, and I'm thankful. Much love."
The moment Tim Bowens found out he'll be inducted into our Ring of Honor. pic.twitter.com/eWdbcJVX3h— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 5, 2024
"God bless you," someone called out.
The Miami Dolphins announced Bowens as the 28th member of the Ring of Honor, making him the first addition in a decade. He will be inducted during a special halftime ceremony at the end of October when the Dolphins host the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium.
Bowens played for Miami for 11 seasons, from 1994 to 2004. He's remembered for his toughness and durability. Throughout his NFL career, he played 157 games, which ranks 14th in Dolphins history. He also made 155 career starts, the most by an interior defensive lineman. Securing the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year award after being drafted 20th overall in 1994, Bowens made an instant influence. He racked up 407 tackles, 22 sacks, and was selected for the Pro Bowl twice.
Established in 1990, the Ring of Honor recognizes players and contributors who have contributed to the team through their skill, sustainability, and integrity.