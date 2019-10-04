 


    Herban Planet
4
King tide flooding at the Haulover Marine Center this past August 30.
Photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images

King Tide Is Over — Here Are the Craziest Miami Flood Videos

Jessica Lipscomb | October 4, 2019 | 9:00am
For the past week, parts of Miami have basically become a water park. King tide — the phenomenon that creates sunny-day flooding due to the positioning of the moon — began last Thursday and ended yesterday. South Florida streets were soaked with saltwater, inconveniencing just about everyone.

Around Miami, king tide flooding is perhaps the most visible reminder of climate change and sea-level rise. John Morales, chief meteorologist for WTVJ, points out that Tuesday's tide was more than a foot higher than the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's prediction.

"#sealevelrise has added 5 inches since the mid 1990s," he tweeted earlier this week.

Overall, it was the second-highest king tide in Miami, trailing just short of record flooding in October 2017.

This week, South Florida residents shot tons of footage of their underwater neighborhoods, and the results looked pretty apocalyptic. Miami-Dade County Commissioner Xavier Suarez captured a video outside the Coral Gables restaurant Red Fish Grill, which was inundated by up to six inches of water:

WSVN reporter Brian Entin filmed another jaw-dropping video, showing the streets of Miami flooded:

Throughout the week, similar scenes played out across South Florida:

Although this week's king tide period is officially over, Miami isn't completely out of the woods. Yet another king tide is expected at the end of the month, just in time for Halloween. October 25 through 31, South Florida will experience higher-than-normal tides due to the new moon, meteorologists says. 

 
Jessica Lipscomb is news editor of Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

