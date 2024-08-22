Video: Twin Waterspouts Swirl Off the Palm Beach Coast

Breathtaking footage showed two waterspouts dancing side by side and intertwining under a dark and menacing sky.
Around 3 p.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) detected waterspouts near the beachside town of Palm Beach Shores. With winds reaching 40 mph, the NWS issued a Special Marine Warning, alerting coastal areas from Deerfield Beach to Jupiter to steer clear of the hazardous weather.
🌪️Sometimes we are fortunate enough to see interesting weather from a safe distance. 🌪 #waterspouts pic.twitter.com/aK5dufYfyS— Palm Beach Police Department (@PalmBeachPolice) August 22, 2024
For the uninitiated, waterspouts are tornadoes that form over bodies of water, creating a spinning column of air and moisture. They're typically triggered by thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.
Dancing twin waterspouts off Palm Beach Island! 🌪️🌪️— Jennifer Collins 🌤️ (@JenCollinsWx) August 22, 2024
📸: Luis Zelaya #FLwx pic.twitter.com/jl3ApVkMPK
Capable of capsizing boats and wreaking havoc on the open sea, these visually stunning phenomena aren't at all uncommon in Florida's warm tropical waters. The Florida Keys frequently play host to the spectacle, and when they appear, they're nothing short of awe-inspiring.