 Video: Twin Waterspouts Swirl Off the Palm Beach Coast | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Video: Twin Waterspouts Swirl Off the Palm Beach Coast

Breathtaking footage shows two waterspouts dancing side by side and intertwining under a dark and menacing sky.
August 22, 2024
Twin waterspouts danced off the Palm Beach coast on the afternoon of Thursday, August 22, 2024. If you look closely, there are actually three waterspouts, as WPLG-TV (Local 10) meteorologist Brandon Orr pointed out in a tweet.
Twin waterspouts danced off the Palm Beach coast on the afternoon of Thursday, August 22, 2024. If you look closely, there are actually three waterspouts, as WPLG-TV (Local 10) meteorologist Brandon Orr pointed out in a tweet. Screenshot via @PalmBeachPolice/X

4 days left to support local news

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $7,000. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$7,000
$4,500
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

On Thursday afternoon, the Palm Beach Police Department captured on video the astonishing sight of twin waterspouts swirling around one other in a mesmerizing tango off the coast.

Breathtaking footage showed two waterspouts dancing side by side and intertwining under a dark and menacing sky.
Around 3 p.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) detected waterspouts near the beachside town of Palm Beach Shores. With winds reaching 40 mph, the NWS issued a Special Marine Warning, alerting coastal areas from Deerfield Beach to Jupiter to steer clear of the hazardous weather.
For the uninitiated, waterspouts are tornadoes that form over bodies of water, creating a spinning column of air and moisture. They're typically triggered by thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

Capable of capsizing boats and wreaking havoc on the open sea, these visually stunning phenomena aren't at all uncommon in Florida's warm tropical waters. The Florida Keys frequently play host to the spectacle, and when they appear, they're nothing short of awe-inspiring.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Broward Voters Reject Moms for Liberty-Backed School Board Candidates

Election

Broward Voters Reject Moms for Liberty-Backed School Board Candidates

By Alex DeLuca
'Miamified' McDaniel: Dolphins Coach Becomes Meme, Roasted Online

Miami Dolphins

'Miamified' McDaniel: Dolphins Coach Becomes Meme, Roasted Online

By Naomi Feinstein
Miami's Skyline Evolution: A Journey Through the Decades

History

Miami's Skyline Evolution: A Journey Through the Decades

By Zulekha Pitts
Commentary: Ron DeSantis Wants to Build Golf Courses and Hotels in Florida's State Parks

Opinion & Commentary

Commentary: Ron DeSantis Wants to Build Golf Courses and Hotels in Florida's State Parks

By Craig Pittman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation