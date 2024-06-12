 Video: NWS Miami Shows Swirling Supercell Heading Toward Hollywood | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Check Out Swirling Supercell Near Hollywood Amid Flood Risk in Miami

Supercell storms moving through South Florida put forecasters on alert for isolated tornadoes.
June 12, 2024
Supercell in Broward County amid a wave of strong thunderstorms on June 12, 2024.
Supercell in Broward County amid a wave of strong thunderstorms on June 12, 2024. WSVN screenshot via X
Share this:
A supercell moving through Broward County Wednesday morning was a harbinger of unrelenting downpours that forecasters say will continue through the week in South Florida.

WSVN meteorologist Jackson Dill posted video of the supercell tracking north toward Hollywood as severe weather warnings poured in from Naples to Port St. Lucie to Miami.

According to the National Weather Service, a supercell is one of the rarest types of thunderstorms, capable of producing large hail, destructive winds, and tornadoes. Most common in the central U.S., supercell storms can last up to several hours and travel dozens of miles.

Other supercell activity reported Wednesday in South Florida included a system in Broward that passed over I-75 before noon and generated a tornado warning.

Supercells are characterized by columns of rotation around a central axis stretching up to the clouds. They are responsible for most of the dangerous tornado activity in the U.S.

"This rotation is derived from shear in the environmental wind field (that is, a change in wind direction and/or speed with height) surrounding the storm as it begins to grow," the National Weather Service explains.
South Florida's torrential rain has been wreaking havoc at Miami International Airport and putting communities at risk of flooding from coast-to-cast in the Sunshine State. On Tuesday night, Sarasota had record single-hour rainfall of around 4 inches.

The National Weather Service Miami office said that while the "main concern" Wednesday is urban and flash flooding, forecasters cannot rule out isolated tornados. A flood watch was in effect for all of South Florida until Thursday evening.

After some areas of Miami saw an estimated six inches of rain, the deluge is expected to continue and potentially bring the rainfall total to 10 inches by Thursday afternoon.

Thunderstorms are forecast to persist throughout the remainder of the week, extending into Sunday and potentially stretching into the following week. After a relatively dry May and weeks of stagnant sunshine, Floridians are preparing for a gloomy cycle of thunder and rainfall in the coming June days.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Seven Florida Residents Make Forbes List of Richest Self-Made Women

The Rich

Seven Florida Residents Make Forbes List of Richest Self-Made Women

By Naomi Feinstein
Peek Inside Actress Sydney Sweeney's $13.5 Million Florida Keys Mansion

Celebrities

Peek Inside Actress Sydney Sweeney's $13.5 Million Florida Keys Mansion

By Alex DeLuca
Swamped! Day 2 of Severe Weather Continues MIA and FLL Flight Delays

Travel

Swamped! Day 2 of Severe Weather Continues MIA and FLL Flight Delays

By Julia Postell
How Police Tracked Down Suspect in Temple Court Fire, Shooting

Crime

How Police Tracked Down Suspect in Temple Court Fire, Shooting

By Julia Postell
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation