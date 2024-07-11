 VIDEO: Miami Passenger Bites Flight Attendant, Plane Diverted | Miami New Times
VIDEO: Miami Passenger Bites United Flight Attendant, Forces Emergency Landing

Sporting a Scarface shirt, a woman flying from Miami went bonkers and ripped apart a flight attendant's uniform with her teeth.
July 11, 2024
"You wanna fuck with me? Okay. You wanna play rough? Okay." - Tony Montana
Many of us have been on planes that have been diverted because of inclement weather, mechanical issues, or an airport being too busy.

How about your plane taking an emergency landing because a fellow passenger bit a flight attendant in a profanity-laced rage?

On Tuesday, United Flight 762 heading to Newark, New Jersey from Miami International Airport was forced to make an emergency landing in Orlando after a woman chomped on a flight attendant and screamed at the crew and other passengers.

Video obtained by TMZ shows the flight attendants trying to restrain the zip-tied woman before she bites down on the flight attendant's shoulder. The woman uses her teeth to tear off the attendant's epaulette (you know, those ornamental shoulder pieces) and a chunk of his uniform. She spits the pieces of clothing out as the crew tries to push her to the front of the plane.

"Stop telling me to fucking chill," the woman, who was wearing a Scarface T-shirt, screams.

"Whoa, she's wilin'," one man is heard saying in the video.

In another clip, the woman is captured yelling in the aisle of the plane as the flight attendants zip tie her hands. She starts spouting obscenities and threatening to kill another passenger.

"Go back to Russia, old lady," she yells. "Suck my fucking dick bitch. I'mma fucking kill you bitch."

An audio recording also caught the woman trying to intimidate other passengers, telling them to read her shirt.

"You are going to fucking die bitch," she says in the recording.

The flight was diverted to Orlando where law enforcement escorted the woman off the plane. The flight was delayed by three and half hours thanks to the incident.
