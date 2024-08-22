About That FPL Subcontractor Truck Rolling Around With a Trump Flag...

"See this at Miami Gardens," the post reads. "Trump supporter truck driver."
Reddit users quickly pointed out that the truck belongs to a Florida Power & Light (FPL) subcontractor.
"And subcontractors represent the brand as well," a user wrote. "I'm sure they wouldn't appreciate that on trucks affiliated with them."
Some comments criticized the poster for the video, noting that private companies are free to express their political views.
"Everyone is so easy to be triggered over a damn flag. It's gotten so tribal and cult-like that no one can show what they support freely anymore. And it's from both sides," one commenter wrote.
Others took a less receptive stance, questioning why a truck that works with the largest power company in the state was driving around with political advertising.
"Ya'll — of course, the truck driver has a right to express his political news," one comment reads. "Is it a good business move (regardless of who you support)? Absolutely fucking not."
A quick Google image search pinpointed the company to which the utility truck belonged: Concurrent Group, a licensed general contractor for overhead utility construction, telecommunications infrastructure, underground construction, and emergency service restoration with clients like FPL, Comcast, and various municipalities.
A brief call to the company explained the situation.
Steve Sarno, chief executive of Concurrent, tells New Times that the recently surfaced video captured a truck driving around weeks ago, and that the company had the flag removed the same day it became aware of the banner.
Sarno says Concurrent does not allow any political advertising on its trucks and reprimanded the employee. He noted that a notice was also sent out to all other company trucks about the company policy.
But before that conversation, a woman who picked up the phone at the company's Sanford office when New Times reached out about the company policy regarding political advertising, wanted to make one point clear.
"I agree with them!" she said. "I support Trump."