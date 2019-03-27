Ultra Lawyer: Environmental Concerns Are Overblown, No Wildlife Will be Harmed

This weekend, Ultra will bring around 125,000 EDM fans to its new home on Virginia Key, a wildlife sanctuary that's normally home only to manatees, birds, crocodiles and other protected wildlife. Despite a long list of concerns raised by local nonprofit Miami Waterkeeper and other environmentalists, the festival's organizers insist no harm will be done to the island's wild inhabitants.

During a media event this morning aboard the Seafair Yacht, Ultra reps outlined the steps they're taking to minimize the festival's environmental impact. Besides banning Styrofoam, plastic straws, single-use plastic cups, balloons, confetti and streamers, they're fencing off beaches and other ecologically sensitive areas. They're distributing pocket ashtrays and using alternatives to fireworks that leave less debris. The showrunners are also implementing noise-mitigation features at some stages.

"Being trusted with the unique environmental and historical elements of Virginia Key was a responsibility that Ultra took seriously from the very start,” said Vivian Belzaguy, the festival's senior sustainability manager. "And it brought the organization new and welcome challenges that they have never really seen before."