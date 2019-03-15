Ultra Isn't Doing Enough to Protect Virginia Key Wildlife, Miami Waterkeeper Says

Ever since Miami city commissioners approved Ultra Music Festival's move from downtown to Virginia Key, environmentalists have worried about the impact on the island's federally protected wildlife. Festival organizers conducted wildlife surveys and put together an environmental plan — but now one leading environmental nonprofit is blasting those efforts as "completely insufficient."

In a letter sent Thursday to Ultra's organizers, Miami Waterkeeper executive director Rachel Silverstein writes that her organization is deeply concerned about the event's operation on Virginia Key. The festival's wildlife protection plans are insufficient, she writes, and its potential effects on wildlife may even violate federal and state laws banning harassment of threatened or endangered species.

"Given the ecological value of Virginia Key and the waters surrounding it, it is imperative that Ultra and the city of Miami take action to reduce the adverse environmental impacts caused by the festival," Silverstein writes.