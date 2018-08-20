Udonis Haslem Should Have a Spot on the Heat Roster as Long as He Wants It

The last time there was a Miami Heat roster that did not include Udonis Haslem was 2002. According to various reports, 2018 will not be the year that impressive streak is broken. All signs point to the Heat and Haslem settling on a deal that will keep the Heat's longest-tenured player in uniform for at least one more season. Haslem has made it clear — by posting workouts to social media and in interviews — that he has no intention of hanging up his sneakers in favor of a suit and the front-office job that awaits him with the Heat.

Haslem believes he has some gas left in the tank and wants to give it a go for the only franchise he's ever known. So who in hell is the Heat to tell him he doesn't have anything left? Haslem has earned a Miami roster spot for as long as he wants it. One more year. Three more years. Hell, 20 more years. It's his.

Anyone who believes otherwise should consider what an alternative 15th man off the bench brings to the table and compare it to the huge impact that having Haslem in each and every huddle and personally involved in every practice means to the team. It can't be overstated. It's a massive edge over most other teams.