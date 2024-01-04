 Tyreek Hill Mansion Fire Caused by Child Playing With Fire, Marshal Says | Miami New Times
UPDATE: Fire Marshal Reveals Source of Blaze at NFL Star Tyreek Hill's Mansion

Firefighters were seen treading around the roof of the star receiver's seven-bedroom mansion, weaving around plumes of smoke and working to put out the blaze.
January 4, 2024
Firefighters extinguish a blaze at the mansion of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill on January 3, 2024.
Firefighters extinguish a blaze at the mansion of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill on January 3, 2024. CBS Miami screenshot via YouTube
Update 1/4/2024: Davie Fire Rescue tells New Times that the fire was sparked by a child playing with a lighter.

The child was in a room on the upper level of Tyreek Hill's house when the fire broke out.

"We have to emphasize the importance of fire safety especially when there are kids in the home. Parents and guardians need to educate kids about the dangers of playing with fire and should keep lighters and matches away from children," Davie Fire Marshal Bob Taylor tells New Times.

Taylor noted that the location of the fire and the home's layout complicated efforts to put out the flames.

"It was a very tedious procedure because of the size of the home and the amount of people necessary to identify the location of the fire and extinguish it. It was a unique challenge," Taylor says.

The fire marshal did not identify the child or specify the child's age.

The National Fire Protection Association says that thousands of fires each year are started by children playing with matches, lighters, and other fire sources. From 2014 to 2018, the association says, an estimated 50 civilian deaths were caused by blazes sparked by kids playing with fire.

The original story follows below.

Between a crushing loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and a nagging foot injury heading into the playoffs, the NFL's most prolific receiver, Tyreek Hill, has been busy trying to put out figurative fires on the field for the Miami Dolphins.

On Wednesday afternoon, Hill found himself rushing home from the Dolphins practice facility to deal with an actual blaze that had broken out at his Southwest Ranches residence.

The fire at the 9,300-square-foot estate sent thick clouds of smoke billowing from the rooftop as emergency crews moved in and news helicopters hovered overhead. Units from the Southwest Ranches Fire Department, Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue, and Davie Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

Hill's family members who were home when the fire broke out escaped from the house as the fire raged.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, but that hasn't stopped the internet — or rapper Rick Ross — from speculating about what went down.

The Emergency Response

According to Davie Fire Rescue, the department received an emergency call at 1:55 p.m. on January 3, prompting a response of 20 firefighters dispatched to the mansion on Berkshire Court in Southwest Ranches, a town in western Broward County.

While the fire appeared confined to a section of the home's top level, significant smoke damage affected much of the property. Hill was not present when the fire ignited, and none of his family members sustained serious injuries, according to Davie Fire Marshal Bob Taylor.

"They were able to evacuate safely before our crews arrived," Taylor told reporters on the scene, emphasizing the importance of the prompt emergency response in containing the fire.

Taylor described the firefight as challenging because the flames were in a hard-to-reach spot in the attic of the expansive two-story home.

Property records indicate that the mansion, which has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, was purchased by Hill in 2022 for $6.9 million, months after he joined the Dolphins following his trade from Kansas City.

Rosenhaus and Tua Speak Out

Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, praised firefighters for their quick response and said they "did indeed save" Hill's house.

"It is very difficult for anybody, obviously, to have your home catch on fire, but Tyreek was handling it with as much poise as you can hope," Rosenhaus said.

While he confirmed Hill's family members were inside the home when the fire broke out, Rosenhaus declined to comment on who specifically was present. 

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa addressed the media following practice, expressing support for Hill.

"I think the main thing is his family is safe. His loved ones are good. He’s good as well," Tagovailoa said.

Rick Ross Live From the Scene

Rapper Rick Ross "Da Boss" — apparently in the area at the time of the blaze — put on his reporting cap and posted a video to social media in which he speculated the cause of the fire could be an electrical issue. (We haven't verified Ross's fire forensics qualifications, but if he turns out to be  right, we will make note.)

"Just my opinion," Ross said.

Adding that "more and more helicopters" were rushing to the area, Ross then took a drag of something off camera and blew out a puff of smoke.

Meanwhile, the fire spawned a number of groundless internet conspiracy theories about foul play, many centered around recent tabloid headlines concerning Hill's paternity suit drama.

Fire officials stressed the incident remains under investigation and the cause has yet to be determined.

The Boot

Hill, initially present at Dolphins practice as the team geared up for its regular season finale against the Buffalo Bills, abruptly left upon hearing news of the fire. Video footage captured Hill outside his home, engaging with family members, wearing a walking boot on his injured left foot.

While it's not uncommon for a player nursing an injury to take precautionary measures, Hill's boot shows he is clearly banged up ahead of the biggest game of the Dolphins season. But in light of how severe his teammates' recent injuries have been, his ability to take the field in any shape is a relief to the Dolphins.

Hill has a league-leading 1,717 receiving yards and has helped the Dolphins to their strongest regular season performance in more than a decade.

He's now dealing with injury, the pressure of looming playoffs, and a major repair project at his mansion.

The star receiver appeared relieved everyone escaped unscathed from the flames, though cameras caught him clearly agitated, shaking his head and pacing around the concrete outside the mansion.
