UPDATE: Fire Marshal Reveals Source of Blaze at NFL Star Tyreek Hill's Mansion

BREAKING:



Tyreek Hill’s house is currently on fire. Firefighters have been battling the massive house fire for about 25 minutes and it is unclear if anyone was inside at the time. Tyreek Hill is currently at practice. pic.twitter.com/GawnPcXf6r — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) January 3, 2024

The Emergency Response

Drew Rosenhaus, Tyreek Hill’s agent, moments ago. pic.twitter.com/kYLPYuHz8m — Hal Habib (@gunnerhal) January 3, 2024

Rosenhaus and Tua Speak Out

Rick Ross with some commentary after seeing a fire on Tyreek Hill’s property pic.twitter.com/nsmF9u4yvN — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) January 3, 2024

Rick Ross Live From the Scene

UPDATE: Tyreek Hill and his wife are at the scene. Everyone appears to be OK. The search is on for the source of the fire as the firefighters work to get the situation under control. pic.twitter.com/ZLUK3BV5Qx https://t.co/v4dlJM82Yv — Mike McDaniel (@MikMcDaniel) January 3, 2024

The Boot

Between a crushing loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and a nagging foot injury heading into the playoffs, the NFL's most prolific receiver, Tyreek Hill, has been busy trying to put out figurative fires on the field for the Miami Dolphins.On Wednesday afternoon, Hill found himself rushing home from the Dolphins practice facility to deal with an actual blaze that had broken out at his Southwest Ranches residence.The fire at the 9,300-square-foot estate sent thick clouds of smoke billowing from the rooftop as emergency crews moved in and news helicopters hovered overhead. Units from the Southwest Ranches Fire Department, Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue, and Davie Fire Rescue responded to the scene.Hill's family members who were home when the fire broke out escaped from the house as the fire raged.The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, but that hasn't stopped the internet — or rapper Rick Ross — from speculating about what went down.According to Davie Fire Rescue, the department received an emergency call at 1:55 p.m. on January 3, prompting a response of 20 firefighters dispatched to the mansion on Berkshire Court in Southwest Ranches, a town in western Broward County.While the fire appeared confined to a section of the home's top level, significant smoke damage affected much of the property. Hill was not present when the fire ignited, and none of his family members sustained serious injuries, according to Davie Fire Marshal Bob Taylor."They were able to evacuate safely before our crews arrived," Taylor told reporters on the scene, emphasizing the importance of the prompt emergency response in containing the fire.Taylor described the firefight as challenging because the flames were in a hard-to-reach spot in the attic of the expansive two-story home.Property records indicate that the mansion, which has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, was purchased by Hill in 2022 for $6.9 million, months after he joined the Dolphins following his trade from Kansas City.Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, praised firefighters for their quick response and said they "did indeed save" Hill's house."It is very difficult for anybody, obviously, to have your home catch on fire, but Tyreek was handling it with as much poise as you can hope," Rosenhaus said.While he confirmed Hill's family members were inside the home when the fire broke out, Rosenhaus declined to comment on who specifically was present.Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa addressed the media following practice, expressing support for Hill."I think the main thing is his family is safe. His loved ones are good. He’s good as well," Tagovailoa said.Rapper Rick Ross "Da Boss" — apparently in the area at the time of the blaze — put on his reporting cap and posted a video to social media in which he speculated the cause of the fire could be an electrical issue. (We haven't verified Ross's fire forensics qualifications, but if he turns out to be right, we will make note.)"Just my opinion," Ross said.Adding that "more and more helicopters" were rushing to the area, Ross then took a drag of something off camera and blew out a puff of smoke.Meanwhile, the fire spawned a number of groundless internet conspiracy theories about foul play, many centered around recent tabloid headlines concerning Hill's paternity suit drama.Fire officials stressed the incident remains under investigation and the cause has yet to be determined.Hill, initially present at Dolphins practice as the team geared up for its regular season finale against the Buffalo Bills, abruptly left upon hearing news of the fire. Video footage captured Hill outside his home, engaging with family members, wearing a walking boot on his injured left foot.While it's not uncommon for a player nursing an injury to take precautionary measures, Hill's boot shows he is clearly banged up ahead of the biggest game of the Dolphins season. But in light of how severe his teammates' recent injuries have been, his ability to take the field in any shape is a relief to the Dolphins.Hill has a league-leading 1,717 receiving yards and has helped the Dolphins to their strongest regular season performance in more than a decade.He's now dealing with injury, the pressure of looming playoffs, and a major repair project at his mansion.The star receiver appeared relieved everyone escaped unscathed from the flames, though cameras caught him clearly agitated, shaking his head and pacing around the concrete outside the mansion.