Nine Reasons the Super Bowl Should Be in Miami Every Year

Come Sunday, the entire sports world — roughly 100 million people, according to past television audience numbers — will be focused on Super Bowl LIV and the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. The game will mark the 11th time Miami has hosted the NFL's most prestigious game, though it's the first Super Bowl here since 2010.

The gap between Miami Super Bowls had much to do with the NFL wanting the Dolphins to update their stadium — a request Dolphins owner Stephen Ross obliged, dumping over $500 million into renovations that have gradually transformed Hard Rock Stadium into one of the nicest venues in the nation.

Miami shouldn't have to wait another ten years for its next Super Bowl. In fact, Miami should host the game every year. Here are the most compelling reasons why the Super Bowl should never be played anywhere else ever again.

Fair and seasonable weather much of this week in South Florida. A front approaches on Super Bowl Eve with a good chance of rain on Saturday. Sunday will be sunny and cool! pic.twitter.com/9woCBzRd8i — John Morales (@JohnMoralesNBC6) January 28, 2020

The weather, obviously. Miami is the undisputed weather champion. Come early February, you can count on it being absolutely beautiful in South Florida. While other cities are battling frigid temperatures, down in Miami we're complaining that our pools aren't warm enough yet.

The NFL needs good weather for their Super Bowl events the entire week, not just on game day. Miami can almost always guarantee that.

The Super Bowl should be in a vacation-type spot. For the players, this is a celebration of reaching the pinnacle of their careers. The Super Bowl is when you fly in Aunt Liz and Uncle Tim for an impromptu family reunion. Why not pick a place where most people would love to take a vacation?

Why should the greatest moment of your professional career take place in Atlanta? Miami is much more celebratory. There are a million reasons why Miami is a more exciting end-of-the-season prize than Detroit or Minnesota.

Hard Rock Hollywood is just down the street from Hard Rock Stadium. Normally, having a casino near the Super Bowl stadium wouldn't be the biggest deal, but Hard Rock Hollywood is no longer just some casino. The guitar-shaped hotel is a 35-story building you can't miss from just about anywhere in South Florida, and it's an attraction, meeting center, and entertainment option all mixed into one.

If fans or media members are looking to experience Miami, Hard Rock Hollywood is a good option. It's truly the northernmost part of the Super Bowl experience.

Miami has added over 10,000 new hotel rooms in the metro area since its last Super Bowl. According to WalletHub, Miami has spent the decade adding hotel rooms at an incredible pace. As of 2015, Miami had over 50,000 hotel rooms, many of which were packed year-round, so the addition of another 10,000 rooms in the Miami metro means the area is more than capable of handling the number of visitors who come for a worldwide event like the Super Bowl.

Because the NFL says so, that's why. Listen, if Miami can't host every Super Bowl, we should at least be sharing them with our arch-nemesis in this hosting competition, New Orleans. Miami is hosting for the 11th time this weekend, and come 2024, New Orleans will have hosted just as many Super Bowls. There's a reason for this: The NFL likes both places, and the cities meet the criteria for what the NFL is looking for more than anywhere else.

Newer stadiums that are continually upgraded, warm weather, and the ability to handle the traffic that comes with a Super Bowl — those are the reasons the NFL keeps choosing Miami and New Orleans to host its biggest game. In the end, what the NFL wants is all that matters.

Miami attracts more fans than any other host city. According to a study done by WalletHub, Miami sees more out-of-town visitors than any other host city. That, of course, means more money in everyone's pockets, including the NFL's.

Miami is expected to have 150,000 out-of-towners walking around this week. By comparison, Atlanta had 100,000; Minnesota, 120,000; and Houston, 140,000. All in all, Miami is expected to have 620,000 people take part in pre-Super Bowl festivities, more than any other host city.

Miami gets more attention and more visitors than any other host city. It's literally science.

More celebrities come to Super Bowls hosted in Miami. Star power and the Super Bowl go together, but when it comes to picking a location that celebrities and musicians want to visit in early February, Miami is at the top of the list. Good luck getting major stars to sit outside an arena in Minnesota in February to talk about the game, much less take time out of their busy schedules to travel there.

Miami is the perfect Super Bowl destination because stars want to be here. Getting J.Lo and Shakira to do the halftime show in Miami is a given, as is having Pitbull, Rick Ross, and pretty much anyone else the NFL wants to help market the game. Half of these stars already live here or have a home here, so it's not asking too much for them to drop by.

People already know and love Miami. Miami is a place many people have visited before. Having a familiarity with the area — things to do, how to get there, where to go — leads fans to travel to a marquee destination like the 305. When it comes to a location like Atlanta or Houston, fewer people have a reason to travel there and likely wouldn't know the first place to start when landing in town.

The Dolphins will never make a Super Bowl, so there's no need to worry about an unfair advantage. No team has ever played in a Super Bowl in their home stadium. It would be almost unfair if they did.

The Miami Dolphins haven't been to a Super Bowl since 1984 and haven't won one since 1973. There are few safer stadiums to choose if you're worried about giving the home team an advantage. In New Orleans, the Saints are a Super Bowl threat nearly every year. The Dolphins are not.

Advantage: Miami. Sort of, we guess.