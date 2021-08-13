Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Drugs

These Are the Four Wildest Drug Finds Off the Coast of Florida

August 13, 2021 9:26AM

Over the years, illegal drugs — lots of them — have been seized or discovered off Florida's shorelines.
Over the years, illegal drugs — lots of them — have been seized or discovered off Florida's shorelines. Courtesy U.S. Coast Guard
click to enlarge Over the years, illegal drugs — lots of them — have been seized or discovered off Florida's shorelines. - COURTESY U.S. COAST GUARD
Over the years, illegal drugs — lots of them — have been seized or discovered off Florida's shorelines.
Courtesy U.S. Coast Guard
Last week the U.S. Coast Guard seized what it deemed to be a whopping $1.4 billion worth of cocaine and weed — a haul that officials hailed as the largest drug bust in the branch's history. More than 60,000 pounds of illegal drugs were confiscated from traffickers in the Caribbean and in the Pacific off Mexico, Central America, and South America and then unloaded at Port Everglades on August 5.

Florida has long served as a popular entry point for drug cartels from South and Central America. Over the years, illegal drugs — lots of them — have been seized or discovered off Florida's shorelines. Bales of drugs have also notoriously washed up on the state's beaches from time to time.

From a sea turtle entangled in cocaine to a Good Samaritan snorkeler, here are four of the strangest drug-recovery stories off the Florida coast.
click to enlarge Coast guard members work to free the entangled turtle from the bundles of drugs. - COURTESY U.S. COAST GUARD
Coast guard members work to free the entangled turtle from the bundles of drugs.
Courtesy U.S. Coast Guard

Narco Turtle

In November 2017, the U.S. Coast Guard seized roughly $53 million worth of cocaine in the ocean near Key West from a giant sea turtle. The turtle was trapped amid the bundles of drugs and believed to be completely innocent, and not some reptilian Walter White.

Related Stories

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


The Coast Guard crew found the turtle in the ocean during a two-month counter-drug mission in the eastern Pacific, according to NBC News. Crew members reported seeing "significant chafing" on the turtle's neck and flippers from the fishing lines. They eventually freed the creature after cutting it loose from the fishing lines. And, of course, confiscating the drugs. 

Cocaine Submarine

A dramatic video shot by the Jacksonville-based Coast Guard shows a high-speed chase that ended with crew members hopping atop a coke-filled submarine. A crew was patrolling the eastern Pacific in 2019 when it nabbed the 40-foot submarine headed to the U.S. with about 12,000 pounds of cocaine said to be worth more than $165 million.

The narco sub was discovered by maritime patrol aircraft, according to a U.S. Coast Guard press release. The four suspected smugglers aboard were arrested.

The drugs were eventually unloaded at the Miami Coast Guard station off the MacArthur Causeway.

White Christmas

It hasn't snowed in South Florida since 1977, but the 2019 holiday season seemed especially white after a fisherman discovered roughly 74 pounds of cocaine floating off the Lower Keys.

Police with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office recovered the drugs after receiving a call from the man, who spotted the packages while boating near Sugarloaf Key, according to the Miami Herald. Because the packages were found in federal waters, they were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol.

Snorkeling Samaritan

A snorkeler was swimming off the coast of the Florida Keys when he stumbled across more than $1.5 million worth of cocaine.
According to the Miami Herald, the Good Samaritan called local authorities after spotting a large bundle wrapped in tape floating in the water near Craig Key in the Middle Keys. The bale, police would later discover, contained nearly 70 pounds of coke. 
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Alex DeLuca is a fellow at Miami New Times.
Contact: Alex DeLuca

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
System Boomin'

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation