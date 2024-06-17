Miami Readers React to Sydney Sweeney's New Florida Keys Mansion

As reported by New Times last week, the Euphoria star snapped up a lavish $13.5 million property in Summerland Key, a quaint island about a 30-minute drive from Key West. The 7,700-square-foot mansion with dramatic cathedral ceilings boasts six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an indoor-outdoor kitchen, elevator, gym, and even a 520-bottle wine room. The property also has a guest house and an ocean-facing backyard with a massive infinity pool, as well as a carport with room for at least six boats.
Read: "Peek Inside Actress Sydney Sweeney's $13.5 Million Florida Keys Mansion"
Putting aside a few replies from men salivating over her appearance (some of you are really creepy!), here's a handful of our favorite Facebook comments in response to the news of Sweeney becoming a Florida Woman:
Starting off wholesome with Donna:
Good for her! I’ve seen several of her works and she’s a good actress. I’m happy for people who do well.From Garrett:
I literally saw her at Hanks last Saturday night 💀 Everybody kept asking “is that Sydney Sweeney” guess so 😂And Cassondra:
She is so nice she has come into the restaurant I work at a few times.Cindi, too:
I helped cater a party in that house a few years ago. It was a tarpon fish camp.From Joseph, who isn't as optimistic about her hanging around:
First hurricane that comes and I bet she sells it.From John, a fellow realist:
Hope she has flood insurance.Alain, keeping us all honest:
I think she’s amazing, but wasn’t she complaining about not making enough a year or so back?A #relatable comment a'la Sarah:
I saw this house on Zillow and almost bought it… jk I actually work in the Keys so I’m poor.And last but not least from Daniel, who may or may not be living under a rock:
Who is Sydney Sweeney???