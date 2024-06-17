Miami Readers React to Sydney Sweeney's New Florida Keys Mansion

Good for her! I’ve seen several of her works and she’s a good actress. I’m happy for people who do well.



I literally saw her at Hanks last Saturday night 💀 Everybody kept asking “is that Sydney Sweeney” guess so 😂



She is so nice she has come into the restaurant I work at a few times.



I helped cater a party in that house a few years ago. It was a tarpon fish camp.



First hurricane that comes and I bet she sells it.



Hope she has flood insurance.

I think she’s amazing, but wasn’t she complaining about not making enough a year or so back?

I saw this house on Zillow and almost bought it… jk I actually work in the Keys so I’m poor.



Who is Sydney Sweeney???

Perhaps it was the allure of the dazzling property, or maybe just the actress herself — either way, our readers had a lot to say about Sydney Sweeney buying a place in the Florida Keys.As reported bylast week, thestar snapped up a lavish $13.5 million property in Summerland Key, a quaint island about a 30-minute drive from Key West. The 7,700-square-foot mansion with dramatic cathedral ceilings boasts six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an indoor-outdoor kitchen, elevator, gym, and even a 520-bottle wine room. The property also has a guest house and an ocean-facing backyard with a massive infinity pool, as well as a carport with room for at least six boats.Putting aside a few replies from men salivating over her appearance (some of you are really creepy!), here's a handful of our favorite Facebook comments in response to the news of Sweeney becoming a Florida Woman:Starting off wholesome with Donna:From Garrett:And Cassondra:Cindi, too:From Joseph, who isn't as optimistic about her hanging around:From John, a fellow realist:Alain, keeping us all honest:A #relatable comment a'la Sarah:And last but not least from Daniel, who may or may not be living under a rock: