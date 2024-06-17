 Sydney Sweeney Bought a Florida Keys Mansion and Readers Have Thoughts | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Miami Readers React to Sydney Sweeney's New Florida Keys Mansion

The Euphoria star recently bought a lavish $13.5 million mansion in the Florida Keys.
June 17, 2024
Actress Sydney Sweeney at the Giorgio Armani "One Night in Venice" event in September 2023 in Venice, Italy; patio outside Sweeney's mansion in Summerland Key
Actress Sydney Sweeney at the Giorgio Armani "One Night in Venice" event in September 2023 in Venice, Italy; patio outside Sweeney's mansion in Summerland Key Photo (left) by Vittori Zunino/Getty Images, photo (right) by Truman and Co. Real Estate Services
Share this:
Perhaps it was the allure of the dazzling property, or maybe just the actress herself — either way, our readers had a lot to say about Sydney Sweeney buying a place in the Florida Keys.

As reported by New Times last week, the Euphoria star snapped up a lavish $13.5 million property in Summerland Key, a quaint island about a 30-minute drive from Key West. The 7,700-square-foot mansion with dramatic cathedral ceilings boasts six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an indoor-outdoor kitchen, elevator, gym, and even a 520-bottle wine room. The property also has a guest house and an ocean-facing backyard with a massive infinity pool, as well as a carport with room for at least six boats.

Read: "Peek Inside Actress Sydney Sweeney's $13.5 Million Florida Keys Mansion"

Putting aside a few replies from men salivating over her appearance (some of you are really creepy!), here's a handful of our favorite Facebook comments in response to the news of Sweeney becoming a Florida Woman:

Starting off wholesome with Donna:
Good for her! I’ve seen several of her works and she’s a good actress. I’m happy for people who do well.
From Garrett:
I literally saw her at Hanks last Saturday night 💀 Everybody kept asking “is that Sydney Sweeney” guess so 😂
And Cassondra:
She is so nice she has come into the restaurant I work at a few times.
Cindi, too:
I helped cater a party in that house a few years ago. It was a tarpon fish camp.
From Joseph, who isn't as optimistic about her hanging around:
First hurricane that comes and I bet she sells it.
From John, a fellow realist:
Hope she has flood insurance.
Alain, keeping us all honest:
I think she’s amazing, but wasn’t she complaining about not making enough a year or so back?
A #relatable comment a'la Sarah:
I saw this house on Zillow and almost bought it… jk I actually work in the Keys so I’m poor.
And last but not least from Daniel, who may or may not be living under a rock:
Who is Sydney Sweeney???
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Alex DeLuca is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news, crime and public safety, education and cannabis. She’s worked for New Times since June 2020. Prior to that, Alex worked for the South Florida Sun Sentinel, and she freelanced for The Appeal. She graduated from the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.
Contact: Alex DeLuca
By the Numbers: Fastest, Cheapest Route from Palm Beach County to Miami

Traffic

By the Numbers: Fastest, Cheapest Route from Palm Beach County to Miami

By Naomi Feinstein
Miami Among Worst Cities to Raise a Family, Study Finds

Economy

Miami Among Worst Cities to Raise a Family, Study Finds

By Naomi Feinstein
Photos: Modern La Gorce Island Mansion With Yacht Dock Sells for $63M

Real Estate

Photos: Modern La Gorce Island Mansion With Yacht Dock Sells for $63M

By Naomi Feinstein
Joe vs. Moe: Does Miami Have Another Ghost Candidate?

Election

Joe vs. Moe: Does Miami Have Another Ghost Candidate?

By Alex DeLuca and Naomi Feinstein
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation