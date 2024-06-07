 Sydney Sweeney Buys Florida Keys Mansion for $13M | Miami New Times
Take a Peek Inside Actress Sydney Sweeney's $13.5 Million Florida Keys Mansion

The sprawling property features a massive infinity pool and a 520-bottle wine room.
June 7, 2024
Sydney Sweeney's recently purchased Florida mansion is located on the island of Summerland Key
Sydney Sweeney's recently purchased Florida mansion is located on the island of Summerland Key Photo by Truman & Co. Real Estate Services

The next time you're a few drinks deep on Duval Street and swear you just crossed paths with Sydney Sweeney, it might actually be her.

As first reported by Page Six, Sweeney — known for her roles in Euphoria, White Lotus, and Anyone But You — has snapped up a lavish $13.5 million property in Summerland Key, a quaint island located about a 30-minute drive from Key West. The 7,700-square-foot home has dramatic cathedral ceilings, six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an indoor-outdoor kitchen, elevator, gym, and even a 520-bottle wine room and 330-gallon aquarium.

The property also features a guest house and an ocean-facing backyard with a massive infinity pool, as well as a carport with room for at least six boats.

While it's unclear exactly when Sweeney bought the house, the listing agent was reportedly Terri Spottswood with Key West-based Truman & Co. Real Estate Services.
click to enlarge
Photo by Truman & Co Real Estate Services
A two-time Emmy nominee for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, the 26-year-old grew up in Spokane, Washington before convincing her parents to move to Los Angeles when she was a teenager.

As reported by TMZ, the now bi-coastal resident plans to keep her $3 million home in Los Angeles, which she purchased in November 2021.

"I always thought that when I turned 18, I'd have all this money and I'd buy back my parents' house and put them all back together again. And I never was able to, and I never did," she previously told the Associated Press. "So now being able to be in a house is such an incredible, humbling, amazing accomplishment that I still can’t believe I was able to pull off."
Photo by Truman & Co Real Estate Services
Photo by Truman & Co Real Estate Services
Photo by Truman & Co Real Estate Services
Photo by Truman & Co Real Estate Services
Photo by Truman & Co Real Estate Services
Photo by Truman & Co Real Estate Services
Photo by Truman & Co Real Estate Services
Photo by Truman & Co Real Estate Services
Alex DeLuca is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news, crime and public safety, education and cannabis. She’s worked for New Times since June 2020. Prior to that, Alex worked for the South Florida Sun Sentinel, and she freelanced for The Appeal. She graduated from the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.
Contact: Alex DeLuca
