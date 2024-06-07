Take a Peek Inside Actress Sydney Sweeney's $13.5 Million Florida Keys Mansion

The next time you're a few drinks deep on Duval Street and swear you just crossed paths with Sydney Sweeney, it might actually be her.
As first reported by Page Six, Sweeney — known for her roles in Euphoria, White Lotus, and Anyone But You — has snapped up a lavish $13.5 million property in Summerland Key, a quaint island located about a 30-minute drive from Key West. The 7,700-square-foot home has dramatic cathedral ceilings, six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an indoor-outdoor kitchen, elevator, gym, and even a 520-bottle wine room and 330-gallon aquarium.
The property also features a guest house and an ocean-facing backyard with a massive infinity pool, as well as a carport with room for at least six boats.
While it's unclear exactly when Sweeney bought the house, the listing agent was reportedly Terri Spottswood with Key West-based Truman & Co. Real Estate Services.
As reported by TMZ, the now bi-coastal resident plans to keep her $3 million home in Los Angeles, which she purchased in November 2021.
"I always thought that when I turned 18, I'd have all this money and I'd buy back my parents' house and put them all back together again. And I never was able to, and I never did," she previously told the Associated Press. "So now being able to be in a house is such an incredible, humbling, amazing accomplishment that I still can’t believe I was able to pull off."