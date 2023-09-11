 Study Claims Miami Heat Fans Rank Among Most Annoying in NBA | Miami New Times
Study Claims Miami Heat Fans Are Among NBA's Most Annoying

They hate us 'cause they ain't us.
September 11, 2023
"Annoyance" is in the eye of the beholder. Hop on the Miami Heat bandwagon or get left in the dust.
Photo by Carlo Allegri/GettyImages
While some would call Miami Heat fans "polarizing," a recent survey of NBA fanbases chooses a less flattering word: "annoying."

Tomato, tomahto. Potato, potahto.

The survey by Gambling.com, which was aimed at determining which fanbase is the most annoying in the league, found (let's be honest, unsurprisingly) that Miami Heat devotees are the fourth-most annoying of them all.

The annoying-o-meter data was measured by gathering social media engagement using a listening tool named Linkfluence to analyze the total number of posts that referenced the word "annoying" and a given team's fans in the same message.

With a respectable 5,180 posts purportedly branding them as a source of annoyance, Heat fans fell only behind fans of the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and Golden State Warriors for the title of NBA's Most Annoying.

Step up your game, Heat fans. Heat Culture means putting it all on the line for a title. Fourth place is an embarrassment.
The study highlighted that annoyance with fanbases is a common occurrence throughout the league. Whether it's folks gloating over victories or griping about controversial roster decisions, there is always some bubbling indignation when it comes to passionate NBA enthusiasts. And as New Times recently chronicled in "Why the Miami Heat Are the Most Envied Team in the NBA," the Magic City has sowed resentment across the league through controversial playoff wins and marquee trades.

Heat fans have been pushing for the top spot on the list this offseason with their relentless social media posts centered around demanding a trade involving Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers to Miami. While the trade discussions continue to be heated between the two teams, the debate online is even hotter, as Heat fans have spent the entire offseason arguing with those who believe Miami's offer isn't good enough.
In the grand scheme, annoyance among fanbases is a badge of honor. If you're not puffing out your chest online and triggering other fanbases, are you even a true fan of your team? Of course, it shouldn't be so, but in today's world, being the loudest and most obnoxious fan seems to many to equate to being the best.

In that vacuum, good job, Heat fans.

The study's methodology has some limitations as it's tracking only one word to build its list of supposedly irritating fanbases. To be fair, if the study had factored in post-victory noise, we might have come out on top in light of our pots-and-pans-banging tradition to celebrate big wins.

It could be worse — the Miami crew could be timid and courteous like fans of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers, whom the study found the least annoying in the league. (It's tough to be annoying when you have nothing to brag about.)

If the haters think Miami Heat fans are annoying now, wait until the team completes a trade for Damian Lillard. That might be the best time for them to log off and touch grass because the annoyance levels will be off the chart in the following days, weeks, and, hopefully, years. 
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.
Contact: Ryan Yousefi

