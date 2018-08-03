In Florida, It's Not Easy Getting an Old Arrest Off Your Record Even Without a Conviction

Twenty-five years ago, Maria's mom kicked her out of the house. She was 18 and had just arrived in Miami from Holland a few months before. She was also pregnant. "I was in a state of mind where I felt like I didn't have anybody left, like everyone was leaving me," Maria said.

The teenager was staying at a friend's house in 1993 when she suggested they go shopping to take her mind off everything. "We went to a store, and I noticed that she started to take clothes and put the clothes in a bag. It was a bag from the store, so I asked her if she was going to pay for it and she said yes. But then I noticed her put something inside her clothes and I told her she shouldn't be doing that and walked away," said Maria.

Outside the store, Maria turned back to look at her friend. That's when she saw two police officers following her. The cops called to Maria and said she was in trouble too, although she had not stolen anything.

"They said somebody had to pay for it, and she's 17 and you're 18 so it's going to be you," Maria said.

The charge was eventually dropped, but not before Maria spent 15 days in jail for it. Yet even now, the 25-year-old grand theft charge (the clothes amounted to $350) haunts the married mother of six.

"Every time I apply for anything, a job, a house, they find it. They want me to write a whole letter explaining it. That was one of the worst times of my life — I thought that person was my friend. It is really painful to think about, and every time this happens it brings it up all over again," said Maria. "It is like a ghost behind me all the time."

There are tens of thousands of Floridians like Maria who live with an old arrest that makes it more difficult to find housing or employment. Since Florida law does not require records to be sealed if charges don't result in a conviction, old cases like Maria's still turn up in background checks decades later. Last year, Florida legislators considered changing the law to match states like New York and Missouri, where records are automatically cleared when a defendant beats the charges, but that change failed in Tallahassee.

For people like Maria, there's only one other option: a $117 petition process that involves sending notarized records approved by the State Attorney's Office to Tallahassee. Every month, the Community Outreach Division of the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office holds events where residents can get help sealing or expunging old cases from their records. In the past five years, 4,284 people have had records sealed or expunged through these events, according to State Attorney Kathy Rundle's office.

At the most recent event in Cutler Bay on July 26, Maria among dozens asking for the change. After running her information, law enforcement officials found she was eligible to get her records expunged.

"I'm so happy," Maria said afterward. "This is a great thing that they're doing here."

Floridians don't have to attend events like these to request old records be sealed, but if they don't do so in person, they must get paperwork notarized and approved by the State Attorney's Office and then submitted to state officials. The process is so tricky to navigate that private attorneys charge clients up to $5,000 to do the work, according to Rundle's office.

The record-sealing events in Miami date to 1998, when Miami-Dade Public Defender Carlos Martinez starting organizing them. In 2004, the State Attorney's Office started doing the same. Now, the events also include volunteers from the Public Defender's office who provide help to people who show up but may not be eligible to get their records closed, along with staff from Transition, Inc. a Miami-based job placement service for ex-offenders.

Last week, 87 people got paperwork together to close out their records. But not everyone who shows up is actually eligible. Those convicted of crimes can't seal their records under Florida law. Even if prosecutors withhold adjudication for some serious offenses, the records must remain open.

A little more than half the people who attend the events are eligible. The rest are seeking help with something they currently have no way of removing under Florida law.

William Gonzalez came to the event in Cutler Bay looking for help with closing his cases, but the volunteers told him there was no way to do so because he'd been convicted on drug charges in 1990. He was visibly upset by the news. Gonzalez has tried everything to get his convictions removed, even meeting with the commissioner of his district Joe Martinez and enlisting the help of a retired police officer who advocated on his behalf, but nothing has worked.

"What do I have to do? I spent 14 years in jail and eight years on probation," said Gonzalez. "I already paid my time. I fell in with the wrong people. I was a bodyguard for some people who were selling drugs. I never got in trouble again. What do they want me to do? I've tried everything."

"I just want to be able to provide for my family and pay for a place to live," Gonzalez said. Gonzalez recently tried to work at a hotel in Miami Beach, but once they ran his social security number, he was denied. He applied for a security license so he could work in security at a bar or hotel, but they denied that too.

Florida is one of only nine states that does not permit at least some adult conviction records to be closed. And there's another catch — Florida law permits only one case to be sealed or expunged in a lifetime. So if you were arrested and charged with multiple offenses that didn't stick, you can get those sealed together. But if you were arrested and charged on more than one occasion, you are going to have to pick the one you most want removed.

In Missouri, two misdemeanors convictions and one felony conviction may be expunged in a lifetime. New Yorkers can seal up to three misdemeanors convictions. New Jersey specifically allows four disorderly persons offenses to be expunged. Many states place no limits on how many non-conviction records can be closed.

Still, many of those at the Cutler Bay event said they were grateful for the chance to take one arrest off their record.

Ten years ago, Miami native Ravanna Orefiche worked as a manager at a restaurant. She was working there when someone committed a robbery, and was threatened to keep quiet and lie to the police about it.

"So I did," Orefiche said. "I was scared." She was then charged with filing a false police report, though prosecutors withheld adjudication on the charge. "Even though they withheld, the charge was still affecting me. I couldn't move up in my job."

On Thursday, Orefiche got everything she needs to close the records and move on with her life. "They are doing a great thing for people who made a mistake once," she said.