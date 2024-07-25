 Social Media Reacts to $1M Mar-a-Lago Membership Cost | Miami New Times
"Has Putin Joined Yet?": Internet Reacts to Mar-a-Lago Membership Cost Hike

"$1M to see the prized display of nuclear documents. Photos are encouraged!" one commenter wrote.
July 25, 2024
Midterm election event at Mar-a-Lago on November 08, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida
Midterm election event at Mar-a-Lago on November 08, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
New Times readers had many thoughts regarding the hefty initiation fee to join former president Donald Trump's exclusive Mar-a-Lago Club on Palm Beach's "Billionaires' Row."

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, longtime club manager Bernd Lembcke joined the president to reveal that the club membership fee will increase from $700,000 to $1 million in October ahead of the 2024 general election.

"In October we are going up to $1 million [per membership] because we have four memberships to sell," Lembcke said. "We are not desperate."

Aside from operating as a resort with hotel-style amenities, Mara-a-Lago has transformed into MAGA headquarters, Trump's fundraising center, and a meeting place for supporters aiming to get Trump back in the White House.

Here is just a small sampling of comments from readers on Reddit, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and comedy website Fark about the $1 million price tag to access MAGA wonderland.

Spoiler alert: many people were dying to know if the membership comes with access to the hordes of classified documents Trump once kept in a club bathroom and his bedroom.

Nicole thought the club manager doth protest too much:
"You might be desperate if you start off a statement, 'We're not desperate' lol."
Edison wanted to make sure he had access to an important perk:
"Does the membership come with stolen classified documents? Asking for a friend."
Fark user @iheartscotch's observation:
"It sounds like everything is going VERY well at the demented goldfish castle....."
click to enlarge Aerial view of expansive Mar-a-Lago resort, Donald Trump's 120-room, oceanfront club and residence
Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in September 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Frank provided his two cents:
"Someone is shook that Kamala raised $50M overnight."
Eunice posed a very important question:
"What level clearance do I need to wipe in the document room?"
Reddit's @harryregician wanted to know if one prospective Trump ally is an esteemed member:
"Has Putin joined yet?"
Finsley also chimed in:
"Grifters gonna grift."
And Estefanni: 
"Shoes and bibles ain't selling huh?"
