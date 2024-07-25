"Has Putin Joined Yet?": Internet Reacts to Mar-a-Lago Membership Cost Hike

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, longtime club manager Bernd Lembcke joined the president to reveal that the club membership fee will increase from $700,000 to $1 million in October ahead of the 2024 general election.
"In October we are going up to $1 million [per membership] because we have four memberships to sell," Lembcke said. "We are not desperate."
Aside from operating as a resort with hotel-style amenities, Mara-a-Lago has transformed into MAGA headquarters, Trump's fundraising center, and a meeting place for supporters aiming to get Trump back in the White House.
Here is just a small sampling of comments from readers on Reddit, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and comedy website Fark about the $1 million price tag to access MAGA wonderland.
Spoiler alert: many people were dying to know if the membership comes with access to the hordes of classified documents Trump once kept in a club bathroom and his bedroom.
Nicole thought the club manager doth protest too much:
"You might be desperate if you start off a statement, 'We're not desperate' lol."Edison wanted to make sure he had access to an important perk:
"Does the membership come with stolen classified documents? Asking for a friend."Fark user @iheartscotch's observation:
"It sounds like everything is going VERY well at the demented goldfish castle....."
"Someone is shook that Kamala raised $50M overnight."Eunice posed a very important question:
"What level clearance do I need to wipe in the document room?"Reddit's @harryregician wanted to know if one prospective Trump ally is an esteemed member:
"Has Putin joined yet?"Finsley also chimed in:
"Grifters gonna grift."And Estefanni:
"Shoes and bibles ain't selling huh?"