"Has Putin Joined Yet?": Internet Reacts to Mar-a-Lago Membership Cost Hike

"You might be desperate if you start off a statement, 'We're not desperate' lol."



"Does the membership come with stolen classified documents? Asking for a friend."



"It sounds like everything is going VERY well at the demented goldfish castle....."



"Someone is shook that Kamala raised $50M overnight."



"What level clearance do I need to wipe in the document room?"



"Has Putin joined yet?"



"Grifters gonna grift."



"Shoes and bibles ain't selling huh?"

readers had many thoughts regarding the hefty initiation fee to join former president Donald Trump's exclusive Mar-a-Lago Club on Palm Beach's "Billionaires' Row."In a recent interview withlongtime club manager Bernd Lembcke joined the president to reveal that the club membership fee will increase from $700,000 to $1 million in October ahead of the 2024 general election."In October we are going up to $1 million [per membership] because we have four memberships to sell," Lembcke said. "We are not desperate."Aside from operating as a resort with hotel-style amenities, Mara-a-Lago has transformed into MAGA headquarters, Trump's fundraising center, and a meeting place for supporters aiming to get Trump back in the White House.Here is just a small sampling of comments from readers on Reddit, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and comedy website Fark about the $1 million price tag to access MAGA wonderland.Nicole thought the club manager doth protest too much:Edison wanted to make sure he had access to an important perk:Fark user @iheartscotch's observation:Frank provided his two cents:Eunice posed a very important question:Reddit's @harryregician wanted to know if one prospective Trump ally is an esteemed member:Finsley also chimed in:And Estefanni: