Report: Dion Waiters Was Suspended Again for Being Terrible at Faking Illness

If we've seen it once, we've seen it a thousand times: social media stunting busts up what would have been a perfectly plausible lie. In the case of Dion Waiters, it appears he has once again learned that "doing it for the 'gram" is so very 2017, and more important, the Miami Heat is watching these social media streets, just waiting for your boy to slip so the team can get its money.

According to a report by Ethan Skolnick and FiveReasonsSports, the reason for Dion Waiters' latest suspension doesn't involve him marching into coach Erik Spoelstra's office and demanding more (any) playing time, eating face-melting edibles on the plane (that was last time), or even being late to practice. Nope, this time, it was calling in sick to work and then brazenly blasting pictures of himself on a boat to hundreds of thousands of his Instagram followers.

Busted by the 'gram! And he would have gotten away with it if it weren't for you meddling kids!

Only on #5RSN: The reason for Dion Waiters' latest suspension....https://t.co/HQ7bNloGHS — Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) December 15, 2019

The Heat has now taken back almost $1.5 million for the 17 games Waiters will miss. This time around, the team suspended him six games. The suspensions also guarantee he won't be raking in a playing bonus he could have earned that was worth more than $1.2 million.

Bad decisions on social media — they're a learning lesson, and they charge high-powered lawyer-like hourly fees.

The Heat will undoubtedly continue to try to trade Waiters to just about anyone willing to take him for anything less than the price of one of Micky Arison's cruise ships and Rookie of the Year candidate Kendrick Nunn. If it were legal to send him to a team in the Chinese Basketball Association, he would already be playing for the Beijing Ducks.

Take it from Dion Waiters: Stay off the edibles and Instagram if you can't handle them, kids. Your boss might be watching.