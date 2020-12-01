 
Support Us

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
4
| Weather |

We Made It, Miami: Hurricane Season Is Over

Alexi C. Cardona | December 1, 2020 | 8:00am
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was a doozy.
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was a doozy.
Image courtesy of the National Hurricane Center
AA

This nightmare of a hurricane season is officially over. For all of our hand-wringing and nervous spaghetti-model-watching, Miami made it out relatively unscathed.

This year shattered record after record. The season gave us 30 named storms, the greatest number in a single year since 2005. Thirteen of those developed into hurricanes, 12 made landfall, and 6 were classified as major hurricanes. Forecasters ran out of storm names in mid-September and busted out the Greek alphabet with more than two months of hurricane season left to go.

Two storms hit Florida: Hurricane Sally dumped 30 inches of rain in Pensacola, and the erratic Eta made two separate landfalls and caused minor flooding across Miami-Dade.

Related Stories

Other locales didn't get off so easy. Five storms struck Louisiana. Back-to-back hurricanes Eta and Iota made landfall in Nicaragua last month and brought deadly flooding and mudslides to Honduras, Guatemala, and other countries in the Central American region as the storms moved inland. The storms killed more than 200 people across Central America, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

While yesterday was the final "official" day of hurricane season, University of Miami weather researcher Brian McNoldy points out that the dates are arbitrary and the Atlantic Ocean could have other plans for December. And he cautions that there have been postseason storms as recently as 2013.

So pop the lids on your tuna-can rations just yet: The National Weather Service is already keeping an eye on an area of low pressure forming off the western coast of Portugal, which could prolong this already batshit hurricane season. Because 2020 doesn't know when to take a bow and exit stage right.

Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.

 
Alexi C. Cardona is a staff writer at Miami New Times. A Hialeah native, she's happy to be back home writing about Miami's craziness after four years working for Naples Daily News.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.