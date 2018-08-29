More Than 100 Female Candidates Won in Florida's Primaries

This year, record numbers of women across Florida are mounting campaigns for office, most of them progressives motivated by anti-Trump fervor and emboldened by the Women's March. The so-called Pink Wave had its first real test Tuesday, Primary Day. And the early returns suggest the wave is real.

By New Times' count, 104 of 148 major-party female candidates for state Senate, state House, and U.S. House won their primaries yesterday and will continue to November's general election. Eighty-one of them are Democrats.

Here's how it breaks down: Thirty women ran to represent Florida in the U.S. House. Of those, 12 won in 24 contested races, and 11 of the 12 who did not win lost to other female candidates. Another six women won unopposed, bringing the total number of women heading into the general election in House races to 18.