Fort Lauderdale Mansion With Gigantic Bottle of Dom Pérignon Listed for $48M

Nothing screams Miami like a massive glass-lined modern mansion with gold decor, a giant bottle of Dom Pérignon, a drone landing pad, and two putting greens on its roof.
The waterfront mansion, at 733 Middle River Dr. in Fort Lauderdale, which was built in 2022, is nearly 12,000 square feet with six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The home can be yours for a mere $47.9 million.
The Prestige Homes property was built by developers Dov and Aldo Stark.
The home offers 22,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor living, a gym, a salt sauna, a 12-seat theater, a Jetson drone landing pad, a gigantic bottle of champagne as decor, and 108 feet of deep waterfront space perfect for a prospective owner's super yacht. The listing notes the property is sold fully furnished considering the mansion was "artfully curated."
The nooks and crannies of this mansion are adorned with marble, wood, gold accents, and apparently, putting turf.
The mansion is owned by Anthony DeGradi and his wife Kristen, who purchased the home for $29.5 million in March 2023. DeGradi is one of the owners of Suricore, an ambulatory surgery center operator in New York and New Jersey.