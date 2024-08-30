After Days of Storms, Double Rainbow Graces Miami Skyline

For those lucky enough to catch the scene, it was a brief yet magical moment — one that had us scrambling for our phones to snap a picture. But as gorgeous as the photos are, they don't quite capture the awe-inspiring beauty of the real thing. The rainbow's vivid colors were almost surreal against the backdrop of Miami's towering skyline, casting an ethereal glow over the city just as it was stirring from sleep.
Check out the images we captured — with the caveat that, yes, you had to be there to truly appreciate it. This splash of color felt like a sign, a little gift from Mother Nature after a week of wet and wild summer weather.
And if we do get another break in the clouds, we can only hope it comes with another rainbow as spectacular as this one. Miamians are resilient, and today's rainbow was a reminder that even in the stormiest times, there's always a little beauty to be found here. Whether or not the skies clear for the long weekend, at least we got a moment to bask in the sun and taste the rainbow.
8/30 at 10am: How does the forecast look for the long #LaborDayWeekend in South Florida?— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) August 30, 2024
Answer: Quite Wet ☔️⛈️
As a Tropical Wave moves overhead, rounds of shower and thunderstorm activity will move across our region. Daily rain chances remain 60-80% through Sunday. #flwx pic.twitter.com/F3ud3CmMom