After Days of Storms, Double Rainbow Graces Miami Skyline

After a week of storms, Miami was treated to a beautiful rainbow. Did you catch it? See the photos!
August 30, 2024
A brilliant rainbow arches over the skyline, brightening Miami after days of storms. Photo by Zulekha Pitts
After days of relentless rain, thunder, and lightning, Miamians were finally greeted with a burst of vibrant color on the skyline early Friday morning. A little before 7:30 a.m., as the sun began to peek through the lingering clouds, a stunning double rainbow appeared over the Edgewater area, arching gracefully above North Bayshore Drive and Biscayne Boulevard.

For those lucky enough to catch the scene, it was a brief yet magical moment — one that had us scrambling for our phones to snap a picture. But as gorgeous as the photos are, they don't quite capture the awe-inspiring beauty of the real thing. The rainbow's vivid colors were almost surreal against the backdrop of Miami's towering skyline, casting an ethereal glow over the city just as it was stirring from sleep.

Check out the images we captured — with the caveat that, yes, you had to be there to truly appreciate it. This splash of color felt like a sign, a little gift from Mother Nature after a week of wet and wild summer weather.
Miami's skyscrapers bask under a vibrant rainbow, promising a momentary break from the rainy weather.
Photo by Zulekha Pitts
A spectacular rainbow paints the sky over Edgewater, bringing a splash of color to a stormy week in Miami
Photo by Zulekha Pitts
Before we all get too excited about a sunny Labor Day weekend, note that the National Weather Service is forecasting more rain to come. So while the rainbow was a hopeful sight, it might be wise to keep that umbrella handy.
And if we do get another break in the clouds, we can only hope it comes with another rainbow as spectacular as this one. Miamians are resilient, and today's rainbow was a reminder that even in the stormiest times, there's always a little beauty to be found here. Whether or not the skies clear for the long weekend, at least we got a moment to bask in the sun and taste the rainbow.
This dazzling rainbow offers a rare and colorful start to the day over a rain-soaked Miami skyline.
Photo by Zulekha Pitts
