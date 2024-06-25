 Coral Gables Mansion Hits Market With Superyacht Dock for $57M | Miami New Times
Check Out This Mega $57 Million Estate For Sale in Coral Gables

The mansion boasts a one-of-a-kind infinity pool and a dock for a superyacht.
June 25, 2024
Previously owned by French oil executive Vincent Miclet, the sprawling home was built in 2018.
Previously owned by French oil executive Vincent Miclet, the sprawling home was built in 2018. Photo by Compass
A mega estate once called "the most expensive residential sale ever in Coral Gables" is back on the market.

Listed in February for a whopping $57 million, the sprawling waterfront mansion sits on a V-shaped lot tucked away in the exclusive Gables Estates community and is designed by Miami architect Ramon Pacheco. The 1.2 acre, palm-tree lined property boasts eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and features a spa, five-car garage, and a one-of-a-kind mosaic infinity pool overlooking Biscayne Bay.

Oh, and don't fret — it also has a private boat dock for your megayacht.

"The stunning entry with direct waterfront views from the living room, as well as many other points throughout the property, provides the perfect 'wow' to all guests as they arrive inside this beautiful home," the listing agent, Audrey Ross of Compass, tells New Times.

Ross says that there has been both local and international interest in the property, which she describes as the "perfect blend of striking contemporary with traditional warmth."

The home landed itself onto Reddit's r/zillowgonewild page a few months ago, where some people questioned its potential to hold up during hurricane season.

Built in 2018, the home was previously owned by French oil executive Vincent Miclet, who gutted a Mediterranean house that previously sat on the property and rebuilt it with intentions to keep it for himself –– before deciding that he wanted to "get rid of the asset," according the Real Deal.

In 2019, Steven Lempera, an executive in the oil-industry recycling business, snapped up the estate in an online action for more than $25 million, a sliver of its $68 million asking price.

Online property records show he still owns the property.

This is not the first time Lempera has tried to sell the home. In 2020, a year after he purchased it, he listed the property for $49.9 million, nearly twice what he originally paid for it.
