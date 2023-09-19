 Patriots Fan Dies After Brawl with Dolphins Fans at Gillette Stadium | Miami New Times
Witnesses Say Gillette Stadium Brawl With Dolphins Fans on Sunday Led to Patriots Fan's Death

Witnesses say Dale Mooney collapsed after a Dolphins fan struck him in the head in Gillette Stadium's upper deck.
September 19, 2023
Witnesses say Dale Mooney, 53, died after a Dolphins fan punched him at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on September 17.
Witnesses say Dale Mooney, 53, died after a Dolphins fan punched him at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on September 17. Screenshot via YouTube/WCVB Channel 5
Prosecutors in Massachusetts are investigating the death of a 53-year-old New Hampshire man who collapsed after an altercation described by witnesses as a fight between Dolphins fans and Patriots fans at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night.

First responders at the Patriots' stadium in Foxborough tried to revive Dale Mooney for several minutes to no avail. He was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in nearby Attleborough, where he was pronounced dead shortly before midnight on Sunday, September 17.

"The matter remains under active investigation," the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said in a statement issued Monday. "There are no charges in place at this time."

ABC affiliate WCVB in Boston interviewed a man who said he witnessed a violent confrontation between Dolphins and Patriots fans during the fourth quarter of the game. The witness, Joseph Kilmartin said he saw Mooney, a Pats fan, approach a group of Dolphins fans in the 300 section of Gillette Stadium's upper deck, and that a fight broke out.

"They started tussling around for a few minutes," Kilmartin said. "At one point, another Dolphins fan walked over. He punched him three times, and the man just went out. It was pretty hard to watch."
NBC10 Boston reported that its reporters spoke with multiple witnesses, one of whom said the "victim got punched really hard on the side of the head and went down."

"He's a bigger guy but he just crumbled," the man said.

Mooney's wife, Lisa, told WCVB that her husband, a father of two, was a season ticket holder and went to see the Patriots-Dolphins matchup with friends Sunday night. After the fatal incident, his friends relayed to her that rival fans had been taunting them during the game, she said. 

Lisa Mooney said she was in a state of disbelief after hearing the news that her husband would not be coming home.

"I just don’t understand why people have to go to that extreme," she said. "Why can't it just be fun? That's all it's supposed to be, a fun family event."

Massachusetts state police have not responded to New Times' request for comment.
