Forget Scooters: You Can Now Rent Paddleboards With Your Phone

Miamians can call a Lyft, grab a Lime scooter, or hop on a Citi Bike all from the palm of their hand. And starting next week, they'll also be able to jump on a paddleboard.

The Florida-based paddleboard-sharing company PADL will launch next week in Key Biscayne. This marks the first time PADL will be available to the general public after a private launch at the South Beach Place hotel in Vero Beach.

Andres Avello, a co-founder of PADL, says he wants to make it easier for everyone to get out on the water. He's been an avid paddleboarder himself for more than 30 years, calling it his passion. He views it as a great way to get some exercise, but also as an opportunity to connect with the environment.

"When you're out there and you see a manatee or a school of fish swim right next to you, it changes your opinion about where you live and what we have access to," he says.

EXPAND The paddleboards can be rented and unlocked from the PADL app, available on both iOS and Android devices Photo courtesy of PADL

PADL works like any other ridesharing or renting service. Adventurers can rent and unlock the paddleboards directly from their smartphone using the PADL app. Once users download the app, a map populates showing where available PADL boards are at stations throughout South Florida. To unlock a board from its secure station, paddlers select the board they are interested in and follow the step-by-step prompts on the screen. The paddleboards cost $20 an hour to rent and come equipped with a leash and life jacket.

Unlike scooters, PADL boards are returned to the station due to the sensitive environment in which they are used. The PADL stations are solar-paneled and self-sufficient, and each board is equipped with GPS and a cellular connection so paddlers can track their route and communicate. The GPS also comes in handy if anyone gets lost. PADL has partnered with Sea Tow to pick up any stragglers by vessel.

Don't expect daredevils to be out on the water during a storm. PADL boards are locked down during dangerous marine conditions and become unavailable to rent on the app.

Four boards will be available for rent at Key Biscayne's Beach Park at 695 Ocean Drive to begin, but Avello hopes to expand rapidly. PADL aims to open up ten stations by the end of this year.

"We just want to make paddleboarding simple and available to everyone," Avello says.