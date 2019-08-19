 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
PADL, a paddleboard-sharing app, will launch next week in Key Biscayne.EXPAND
PADL, a paddleboard-sharing app, will launch next week in Key Biscayne.
Photo courtesy of PADL

Forget Scooters: You Can Now Rent Paddleboards With Your Phone

Jess Nelson | August 19, 2019 | 9:00am
AA

Miamians can call a Lyft, grab a Lime scooter, or hop on a Citi Bike all from the palm of their hand. And starting next week, they'll also be able to jump on a paddleboard.

The Florida-based paddleboard-sharing company PADL will launch next week in Key Biscayne. This marks the first time PADL will be available to the general public after a private launch at the South Beach Place hotel in Vero Beach.

Andres Avello, a co-founder of PADL, says he wants to make it easier for everyone to get out on the water. He's been an avid paddleboarder himself for more than 30 years, calling it his passion. He views it as a great way to get some exercise, but also as an opportunity to connect with the environment.

Related Stories

"When you're out there and you see a manatee or a school of fish swim right next to you, it changes your opinion about where you live and what we have access to," he says.

The paddleboards can be rented and unlocked from the PADL app, available on both iOS and Android devicesEXPAND
The paddleboards can be rented and unlocked from the PADL app, available on both iOS and Android devices
Photo courtesy of PADL

PADL works like any other ridesharing or renting service. Adventurers can rent and unlock the paddleboards directly from their smartphone using the PADL app. Once users download the app, a map populates showing where available PADL boards are at stations throughout South Florida. To unlock a board from its secure station, paddlers select the board they are interested in and follow the step-by-step prompts on the screen. The paddleboards cost $20 an hour to rent and come equipped with a leash and life jacket.

Unlike scooters, PADL boards are returned to the station due to the sensitive environment in which they are used. The PADL stations are solar-paneled and self-sufficient, and each board is equipped with GPS and a cellular connection so paddlers can track their route and communicate. The GPS also comes in handy if anyone gets lost. PADL has partnered with Sea Tow to pick up any stragglers by vessel.

Don't expect daredevils to be out on the water during a storm. PADL boards are locked down during dangerous marine conditions and become unavailable to rent on the app.

Four boards will be available for rent at Key Biscayne's Beach Park at 695 Ocean Drive to begin, but Avello hopes to expand rapidly. PADL aims to open up ten stations by the end of this year.

"We just want to make paddleboarding simple and available to everyone," Avello says.

 
Jess Nelson is the 2019 writing fellow for Miami New Times. She was born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area and is excited to be living close to the water again after moving to Miami from New York. She studied history at UC Berkeley and investigative journalism at Columbia University.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >