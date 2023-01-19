Defiance, Disarray in North Miami Beach Government as Mayor Refuses to Resign

DeFillipo has been under intense public scrutiny since December, when a resident filed a complaint against him with the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust, alleging that he lives in Davie — about 15 miles away from North Miami Beach — in violation of the city charter.
This week, North Miami Beach city attorney Hans Ottinot received and concurred with a 21-page legal opinion (attached below) from a third-party lawyer who determined DeFillipo has forfeited his seat as mayor by moving outside the city limits.
The opinion, requested by Vice Mayor Michael Joseph and Commissioner McKenzie Fleurimond, cites a private investigation by a community group that found DeFillipo’s name was registered in the access box to the Davie home, along with photos and video allegedly showing that the mayor lives primarily at that residence.
"Because the publicly available facts would lead a reasonable person to objectively conclude that DeFillipo failed to comply with... the North Miami Beach Code of Ordinances' requirement to continually maintain a 'bona fide' residence in North Miami Beach, an 'automatic vacancy' of the office of mayor has occurred by operation of law," reads the opinion issued by attorney Luis Suarez.
DeFillipo and his counsel insist he isn't going anywhere.
"This is politically contrived nonsense," DeFillipo's attorney, Michael Pizzi, tells New Times. "The mayor lives in the city and is going to keep living in the city as the mayor."
In late December, New Times attempted to make contact with DeFillipo at the house. The mayor could be seen through the transparent front doors but he declined to answer the doorbell.
During a January 17 city commission meeting, Ottinot declared the gathering illegal and left after refusing to recognize DeFillipo as mayor. Fleurimond and Joseph chose not to attend, questioning whether DeFillipo had authority to preside over the meeting; Commissioner Daniela Jean was absent as well.
With only three of the six city commissioners present, and thus no quorum, nearly two hours of public comment from residents ensued, during which many called out the city for being dysfunctional.
Commissioner Fleurimond tells New Times the mayor has squandered the opportunity to provide definitive evidence that he is still residing in North Miami Beach. He says he is hoping for a higher authority such as the governor's office or state attorney to step in, as city government is at a standstill.
"Mr. DeFillipo, go seek assistance from a court, and we'll be happy to hear it," Fleurimond says in a phone interview. "But in the meantime, allow us to function with the six [city officials] that are not in question, so that we can go ahead and take care of city business until such time as we receive a response from you."
According to Chapter 7 of the city code, a candidate for mayor or city commission must "be a bona fide resident of the City of North Miami Beach and express an intent to remain permanently a bona fide resident of the city during the entire term of office." The charter defines "bona fide residence" as "a permanent, fixed place of domicile within the City of North Miami Beach, to the exclusion of all other places."
Tense and chaotic start to tonight’s North Miami Beach commission meeting when City Attorney Hans Ottinot storms out, refusing to recognize Mayor Anthony DeFillipo as mayor. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/C2IV7agorj— Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) January 17, 2023
"Should any elected official of the City of North Miami Beach, during his term of office, change his bona fide residence from within to without the City of North Miami Beach, his seat... shall be automatically vacated and forfeited," the charter reads.
DeFillipo served on the city commission for five years before becoming mayor in 2018. When he ran for commissioner in 2013, his primary residence was a single-family house not far from Greynolds Park Elementary School. Records show DeFillipo sold that home in December 2021, and a financial report filed with the city this past summer lists the mayor's new residence as a condo on NE 170th Street in North Miami Beach.
The recent legal opinion also investigated allegations that DeFillipo repeatedly voted in local elections while maintaining a voter registration with the address of his prior home, even though he sold it the previous year.
Records from the Florida Department of State, Division of Elections, show DeFillipo recently cast ballots in North Miami Beach, including in the 2022 primary and general elections.
The opinion says that based on the limited evidence available, it's too early to determine whether the mayor's failure to update his voter registration was done willfully –– however, it says DeFillipo could be removed from office by the governor if sufficient evidence exists that he did knowingly submit false voter information.