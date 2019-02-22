Miccosukee Tribe Sues Opioid Manufacturers Over Drug Epidemic

By now, the havoc wreaked by opioids on urban communities across the United States is well known. Even its effect on white, rural areas has been well documented. But even more devastated have been Native American tribes, who have suffered the highest death rate from prescription opioid overdoses of any ethnic or racial group.

The Miccosukee Tribe, based in western Broward and Miami-Dade counties, is no exception. And now, it's joining municipalities across the country in suing a long list of drug manufacturers and distributors for unleashing the opioid epidemic. In a complaint filed last week in federal court, the tribe says it has been plagued by deaths and overdoses and has spent tens of millions of dollars trying to address the damage.