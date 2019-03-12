Five Moments in Miami's LGBTQ History, From 1937 to 2015

At the 1972 Democratic National Convention, a woman named Madeline Davis called for something new: The party, she said, should include gay rights in its platform. Davis, the first out lesbian delegate at a major party convention, declared that gay people were "here to put an end to our fears."

It happened here, in Miami Beach. And it was just one of the watershed moments the Miami area saw in a 12-month period. A few months before Davis' speech, the city played host to what some believe to be the first organized gay pride week, which began as a protest against the city's anti-cross-dressing law. Weeks later, a federal judge struck down that measure.

The DNC was held in July, followed a month later by the Republican National Convention, which was also hosted by Miami Beach. Once again, gay rights activists were a major presence, holding protests outside.

Miami's place in LGBTQ history is often overlooked. But from its earliest days as an untamed, fantastical playground for the rich to its emergence as an ever-changing global mecca, the city has been the setting for moments of both triumph and defeat in the slow march toward gay equality — moments that had profound implications beyond the city's borders.

These moments form the backbone of an exhibit opening Saturday, March 16, at HistoryMiami. Curated by Julio Capó Jr., a Miami native and associate professor of history at University of Massachusetts Amherst, "Queer Miami" traces the vibrant, untold history of the city's LGBTQ communities and the far-reaching impacts they've had over the years.

"Miami has never, I think, been taken seriously as a city worthy of enough attention and worthy of serious scholarly study," says Capó, author of the book Welcome to Fairyland: Queer Miami Before 1940. "And it is such an important space that really helped shape not just its local politics, but certainly national and even international conversations."

From the city's earliest days, long before the beginning of the gay liberation movement, queer people had carved out places for themselves in Miami — much to the chagrin of the conservative ruling class. In later years, the passage of antidiscrimination legislation in Dade County sparked what would become a national movement against gay rights, as well as an unprecedented mobilization of the gay community.

Here are five moments Capó says best represent Miami's rich LGBTQ history, from past to present and well known to mostly forgotten.

EXPAND HistoryMiami Museum

Ku Klux Klan Raid on La Paloma Gay Bar, 1937

The night of November 15, 1937, nearly 200 men and women in white hooded robes stormed into the Miami-area nightclub La Paloma. At first, the party continued at the raucous establishment — the customers and staff believed the sudden disruption was part of an act. But soon the Klanspeople began smashing furniture, roughing up workers, and ordering everyone to leave while threatening to burn the whole place down.

For some time before the raid, residents had been complaining about the "immorality" of the club on NW 79th Street. Located in an unincorporated part of the county, La Paloma billed itself as a Miami hot spot, boasting in Miami Herald ads: "Never a dull moment." Its stage featured women performing stripteases, as well as performers then known as "female impersonators" telling sexually charged jokes.

Even amid constant protests from locals, and despite Sheriff David C. Coleman declaring the club a "menace" to the city, its doors remained open. While some residents wanted Miami to be a good, clean city of the new South, places like La Paloma were central to its reputation as a wide-open fantasyland, Capó says. Believing the city's morality was at stake, the Ku Klux Klan took matters into its own hands.

"They thought they were doing the work in the absence of police enforcement," Capó says. "If they couldn't do it in an official capacity, these terrorist groups found ways of doing what they thought was moral cleanup."

In the aftermath of the raid, the sheriff pledged to keep La Paloma closed. But owner Al Youst insisted the closure would be only temporary and only for repairs. The Herald quoted him as promising the club would reopen with "spicier entertainment than ever." Sure enough, La Paloma was back in business within weeks. A new show debuted, this one with performers dancing cheekily in white hoods.

"To me, it's subversive," Capó says. "You think you're going to strike fear in us? We're going to remove that fear, take away the power of it in ways that I find so powerful in terms of both resistance and resilience."

EXPAND Courtesy of Julio Capó, Jr.

Marriage of Charlotte McLeod, 1959

When Charlotte McLeod donned a white satin dress and exchanged vows with Ralph Heidal during a wedding ceremony at a Miami Baptist church in October 1959, few knew she'd been assigned male at birth. It was the Herald, in a front-page story headlined "Ex-GI Changes Sex — She's Now a Miami Bride," that broke the news a month later.

"I'm going to call myself a doctor and get some tranquilizers," the Rev. Dr. A.H. Stainback, who officiated the marriage, told the newspaper. "I wonder what the deacons will say."

Born in 1925, McLeod spent the first 28 years of her life struggling to fit in as male. She would later tell reporters she had always felt and thought like a woman. After the highly publicized case of Christine Jorgensen, who in 1951 underwent gender reassignment surgery in Denmark, McLeod sought to do the same.