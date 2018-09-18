Miami Trashes Salt Bae's Online Reviews After He Serves Steak to Maduro

Nusret Gökçe, better known as Salt Bae, has built a global restaurant empire by turning himself into a sodium-tossing, skimpy-T-shirt-wearing Instagram meme. But the Miami outpost of his Nusr-Et steakhouse chain has been troubled from the start, bedeviled by lukewarm reviews and the Turkish butcher's decision to engage in some Fidel Castro cosplay.

So it's an open question whether the eatery can survive Salt Bae's latest misstep: hosting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores at his flagship in Istanbul while millions of Venezuelans struggle with mass food shortages.

Fueled in part by some timely Twitter doxxing by Sen. Marco Rubio, Miamians have already taken to the Yelp and Facebook pages of Salt Bae's Brickell location to denounce him for the move: