Miami Sunsets May Be Extra Colorful This Weekend. Here's Why.

Be prepared for an influx of sunset pictures on your Instagram feed this weekend.
July 19, 2024
When it comes to Miami sunsets this weekend, orange is in.
Photo by Jeffrey Akowuah via iStock/Getty Images
If you missed the beautiful tangerine-colored sky over South Florida on Thursday night, do not worry because more mesmerizing sunsets are on the way.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) Miami, a plume of Saharan dust will arrive in South Florida this weekend and bring with it the potential for reduced air quality, hazy skies, and, on the more welcome side, some colorful sunrises and sunsets.
The dust, composed of mineral and sand particles, has been making the grand voyage from the Sahara Desert — a sandy expanse of land that spans more three million square miles across North Africa. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says the dry and dusty air typically forms over the desert in the late spring, summer, and early fall. Strong winds can then carry it across the Atlantic Ocean.

Researcher and climatology scientist Brian McNoldy explains that, just like smoke, Saharan dust scatters the sun's light.

"Near sunrise and sunset when the sun is low on the horizon, light travels through more atmosphere and experiences more scattering. Shorter wavelengths (purples, blues) are preferentially scattered, leaving more of the longer wavelengths (reds, oranges) to reach us. This is called Raleigh scattering," McNoldy tells New Times.


While the dusty air can tamp down tropical storm development, it can affect people who struggle with respiratory issues and allergies.

As the dust heads into town, be sure to take out your cameras at sunrise and sunset. You could be in for a treat. 
