Miami Sunsets May Be Extra Colorful This Weekend. Here's Why.

7/18 at 8:15am: A plume of Saharan Dust is forecast to arrive across South Florida this upcoming weekend. This may result in reduced air quality, hazy skies, as well as the potential of colorful sunrise and sunsets. pic.twitter.com/chRwQ0KGjj — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 18, 2024

7/18 at 11:15am: We can view the approaching plume of Saharan Dust in real-time by using@NOAASatellites (GOES-East). 🛰️📡



Anticyclonic flow around the base of an expansive Bermuda High (H symbol) will bring the plume to South Florida this weekend. https://t.co/JxbG0JSPPm pic.twitter.com/dFFn4BcMay — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 18, 2024

If you missed the beautiful tangerine-colored sky over South Florida on Thursday night, do not worry because more mesmerizing sunsets are on the way.According to the National Weather Service (NWS) Miami, a plume of Saharan dust will arrive in South Florida this weekend and bring with it the potential for reduced air quality, hazy skies, and, on the more welcome side, some colorful sunrises and sunsets.The dust, composed of mineral and sand particles, has been making the grand voyage from the Sahara Desert — a sandy expanse of land that spans more three million square miles across North Africa. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says the dry and dusty air typically forms over the desert in the late spring, summer, and early fall. Strong winds can then carry it across the Atlantic Ocean.Researcher and climatology scientist Brian McNoldy explains that, just like smoke, Saharan dust scatters the sun's light."Near sunrise and sunset when the sun is low on the horizon, light travels through more atmosphere and experiences more scattering. Shorter wavelengths (purples, blues) are preferentially scattered, leaving more of the longer wavelengths (reds, oranges) to reach us. This is called Raleigh scattering," McNoldy tellsWhile the dusty air can tamp down tropical storm development, it can affect people who struggle with respiratory issues and allergies.As the dust heads into town, be sure to take out your cameras at sunrise and sunset. You could be in for a treat.