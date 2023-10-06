Proud Boy, Ex-GOP Committee Member Convicted on January 6 Charges

A Miami Proud Boy and former Miami-Dade Republican Executive Committee member has been convicted of two felonies for storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.
U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly found Gilbert Fonticoba of Hialeah guilty of obstructing an official proceeding and civil disorder during his bench trial (a trial where the verdict is in the hands of a judge rather than a jury). Fonticoba was arrested in 2021 on six federal charges after traveling with other prominent Proud Boys to D.C., where he was captured on surveillance footage inside the Capitol building with fellow members of the far-right nationalist group.
Fonticoba was a member of the Ministry of Self Defense, a group of members Proud Boys leaders singled out to spearhead the assault on the Capitol, according to prosecutors. He was with Proud Boys leaders Joe Biggs and Ethan Nordean as they pushed past D.C. officers during the riot.
"Fonticoba stood directly behind Biggs as Biggs combined with Nordean and others to tear down the black metal fence. After the fence segment in front of Biggs and Fonticoba had broken loose from a nearby post, Fonticoba reached forward, grabbed the fence, and assisted Biggs and others in pulling the fence down toward the ground," according to a joint stipulation for the bench trial.
Fonticoba's sentencing is scheduled for January 11, 2024.
Fonticoba is one of numerous Proud Boys indicted for breaching the Capitol during the certification of electoral college votes for the 2020 election of President Joe Biden. He is also one of several who previously joined the Miami-Dade GOP Executive Committee, which is the Republican Party's local governing body.
While facing charges related to the Capitol attack, at least a half-dozen then-current and former Proud Boys managed to secure seats within the GOP committee in an effort to shape local politics from the inside. New Times previously obtained a copy of the 2021-22 Miami-Dade Republican Executive Committee roster, which listed Fonticoba and onetime Proud Boy Gabriel Garcia, who is also facing charges related to January 6.
As noted by New York Times journalists Patricia Mazzei and Alan Feuer, the far-right group had "destabilized and dramatically reshaped" a once-conservative and buttoned-up Miami-Dade Republican Party.
Fonticoba's sentencing comes just weeks after five leading Proud Boys members were sentenced to some of the lengthiest prison terms to date for the Capitol attack.
In early September, Miami native Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years for his role in the insurrection — the longest sentence imposed upon a January 6 defendant. Three other leaders of the group who were convicted of seditious conspiracy — Biggs, Nordean, and Zach Rehl — received sentences that ranged from 15 to 18 years.