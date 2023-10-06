 Miami Proud Boy Gilbert Fonticoba Convicted for Role in January 6 Capitol Riot | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Crime

Proud Boy, Ex-GOP Committee Member Convicted on January 6 Charges

Gilbert Fonticoba hung out with Proud Boys chief Enrique Tarrio at a Baltimore hotel room after the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
October 6, 2023
Gilbert Fonticoba was convicted in a bench trial on October 6, 2023, for participating in the 2021 Capitol riot.
Gilbert Fonticoba was convicted in a bench trial on October 6, 2023, for participating in the 2021 Capitol riot. Photo from Department of Justice court exhibit
Share this:
A Miami Proud Boy and former Miami-Dade Republican Executive Committee member has been convicted of two felonies for storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly found Gilbert Fonticoba of Hialeah guilty of obstructing an official proceeding and civil disorder during his bench trial (a trial where the verdict is in the hands of a judge rather than a jury). Fonticoba was arrested in 2021 on six federal charges after traveling with other prominent Proud Boys to D.C., where he was captured on surveillance footage inside the Capitol building with fellow members of the far-right nationalist group. 

Fonticoba was a member of the Ministry of Self Defense, a group of members Proud Boys leaders singled out to spearhead the assault on the Capitol, according to prosecutors. He was with Proud Boys leaders Joe Biggs and Ethan Nordean as they pushed past D.C. officers during the riot.

"Fonticoba stood directly behind Biggs as Biggs combined with Nordean and others to tear down the black metal fence. After the fence segment in front of Biggs and Fonticoba had broken loose from a nearby post, Fonticoba reached forward, grabbed the fence, and assisted Biggs and others in pulling the fence down toward the ground," according to a joint stipulation for the bench trial.

click to enlarge
A 2021-22 Republican Executive Committee roster obtained by New Times includes the names of several current and former Proud Boys.
Obtained by New Times
On the evening of January 6, Fonticoba joined senior Proud Boys, including the group's then-chief Enrique Tarrio, in a Baltimore hotel room after the riot, the stipulation states. Tarrio had been arrested two days earlier on charges related to the burning of a stolen Black Lives Matter flag, and he was not present on the Capitol grounds on January 6, though federal prosecutors alleged he orchestrated the group's activities during the assault.

Fonticoba's sentencing is scheduled for January 11, 2024.

Fonticoba is one of numerous Proud Boys indicted for breaching the Capitol during the certification of electoral college votes for the 2020 election of President Joe Biden. He is also one of several who previously joined the Miami-Dade GOP Executive Committee, which is the Republican Party's local governing body.


While facing charges related to the Capitol attack, at least a half-dozen then-current and former Proud Boys managed to secure seats within the GOP committee in an effort to shape local politics from the inside. New Times previously obtained a copy of the 2021-22 Miami-Dade Republican Executive Committee roster, which listed Fonticoba and onetime Proud Boy Gabriel Garcia, who is also facing charges related to January 6.

As noted by New York Times journalists Patricia Mazzei and Alan Feuer, the far-right group had "destabilized and dramatically reshaped" a once-conservative and buttoned-up Miami-Dade Republican Party.

Fonticoba's sentencing comes just weeks after five leading Proud Boys members were sentenced to some of the lengthiest prison terms to date for the Capitol attack.

In early September, Miami native Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years for his role in the insurrection — the longest sentence imposed upon a January 6 defendant. Three other leaders of the group who were convicted of seditious conspiracy — Biggs, Nordean, and Zach Rehl — received sentences that ranged from 15 to 18 years.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Alex DeLuca is a staff writer at Miami New Times.
Contact: Alex DeLuca

Trending

Final Hours: Lolita the Orca Died After Medical Procedure at Miami Seaquarium

Animals

Final Hours: Lolita the Orca Died After Medical Procedure at Miami Seaquarium

By Izzy Kapnick
Who Is Miami's Cocaine Godmother Griselda Blanco, Subject of New Netflix Series?

Film & TV

Who Is Miami's Cocaine Godmother Griselda Blanco, Subject of New Netflix Series?

By Alex DeLuca
Best-Selling Authors Raise Money for Miami-Based Center to Fight Book Banning, Censorship

Education

Best-Selling Authors Raise Money for Miami-Based Center to Fight Book Banning, Censorship

By Naomi Feinstein
Mayor Suarez Had One of Shortest Presidential Runs in Modern History

Government

Mayor Suarez Had One of Shortest Presidential Runs in Modern History

By Alex DeLuca
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation