Around the U.S. With Jetsetting January 6 Defendant Gabriel Garcia

On January 19, 2021 — weeks after allegedly filming himself in the U.S. Capitol wearing a red Make America Great Again cap as he taunted then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to "come out and play" — Garcia was arrested on a handful of felony and misdemeanor charges. He was one of the first South Floridians nabbed for his alleged role in the riot.
Despite the strict travel restrictions imposed upon him since then, as well as a judge calling him out for potentially misleading the court about his travel plans, the former Proud Boy has been able to jet across the U.S. and its territories on at least nine occasions and counting.
Garcia has been spotted hiking between rocky crags in Arizona, on a spiritual retreat for January 6 riot defendants in Missouri, and most recently at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland, where he rubbed shoulders with U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.
Last week, Garcia posted pictures of himself aboard Donald Trump's private jet.
"All flights are booked into DC tonight. Thank God I know someone that knows someone going that route," Garcia posted on Telegram on February 28.
Garcia's attorney Aubrey Webb says his client, whose trial is slated for September, is not a flight risk and has not been charged with any violent crimes against law enforcement. "He's presumed innocent, and there is nothing inappropriate about him traveling," Webb wrote in a statement to New Times.
"Mr. Garcia would resolve these charges tomorrow, so he could move on with his life, if the government dropped his two felony charges and kept the misdemeanors. But the government wants at least four years in prison for a veteran who fought in Iraq and has no criminal history," Webb said.
It's not unusual for the courts to allow people charged in the Capitol attack, particularly those facing lesser charges, to travel while awaiting trial; some have been allowed to head off to vacations to Mexico and as far away as China.
However, it remains to be seen whether any of Garcia's fellow defendants have racked up quite as many airline miles as he has in recent years.
For those who want a taste of the wayfaring lifestyle, here's a look back at where Garcia has been permitted to travel.
Nashville, Tennessee (May 2021)From May 22 to May 24, Garcia traveled to Nashville to "acquire supplies" for his Miami roofing business, according to court documents. He told the courts that he planned to visit the local roofing supply depot American Builders & Contractors Supply Co., and stay at the 4-star Moxy Nashville Downtown Hotel off Broadway street.
The presiding judge noted that Garcia spent "approximately two to three minutes" at the supply store and "may have been disingenuous with both the Court and Pretrial Services" about the purpose of his trip. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said that Garcia ultimately failed to document his work activities on the visit.
New Orleans, Louisiana (December 2021)From December 21 to December 25, Garcia traveled to New Orleans for a holiday trip with his girlfriend to visit family. According to court filings by Garcia's attorney, he planned to take a round-trip flight out of Miami.
Washington, D.C. (June 2022)In June 2022, Garcia was allowed to travel to D.C. to meet with his attorney and observe the trial of a Maryland man facing charges in connection with the January 6 insurrection. According to court records, he planned to stay in Virginia or Maryland for lodging.
Although prosecutors said they had “legitimate concerns” about whether Garcia would be "capable and willing to curb his behavior upon yet another visit," the judge allowed him to make the trek with a few caveats, including a curfew and order directing that he only travel to and from the courthouse, his counsel’s office, and to the public areas of the capitol building, aside from short trips for food or other necessities.
Rogersville, Missouri (July 2022)From July 1 to July 3, Garcia made his way to Rogersville, Missouri — a small city formerly known as the "Raccoon Capital of the World" — for a "Christian/spiritual retreat" held in support of January 6 defendants and their families. Court records show he planned to catch a round trip flight out of Miami.
A photo Garcia posted on Telegram on July 1 shows a sign situated on the side of the highway, pointing to areas in southeast Missouri, with the caption "Hello Missouri!" Another photo shows Garcia in a "Let's Go Brandon" T-shirt, posing in a field with a man cosplaying as George Washington.
Washington, D.C. (July 2022)Between July 17 and July 23, Garcia was allowed to travel to D.C. to observe another January 6 jury trial — but under certain conditions, such as that his attorney accompany him at the courthouse, during his observation of the trial, and during visits to the area around the Capitol, as well as that he follow an 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. curfew.
On July 17, Garcia posted a picture on Telegram of himself driving a car on an empty road with the caption "On my way to the Devil's place, DC bound." He later shared a photo of himself driving past Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Over the course of his trip to D.C., he shared a series of photos and videos, depicting himself and far-right pundit Jack Posobiec, and showing former Trump advisor Steve Bannon leaving a federal courthouse during his contempt of Congress trial.
Nashville, Tennessee (December 2022)From December 15 to 19, Garcia traveled to Nashville, Tennessee once again; this time, with his girlfriend for what he described as a "sightseeing and leisure" holiday trip. Court records show Garcia caught another round-trip flight out of Miami.
Telegram photos posted by Garcia in Nashville show him posing in a cowboy hat at what appears to be a cowboy boot store and in front of a gas station, which he referred to as "the most patriotic gas station in the country." A sign with the store's name features a skull wearing a cowboy hat and holding two guns; a large "COME AND TAKE IT" sign appears to sit on its front lawn.
Phoenix, Arizona (January 2023)In what may be his furthest trip west since his arrest, Garcia flew to Phoenix, Arizona, with his girlfriend to visit her family for the holiday season between January 5 and January 9. Garcia's plans, according to court records, included flying in and out of Fort Lauderdale.
Telegram photos show Garcia hiking in a rocky area while wearing shirt that says "JUSTICE FOR J6" with the caption "Free all Political Prisoners!"
San Juan, Puerto Rico (January 2023)From January 27 to January 30, Garcia traveled to San Juan, Puerto Rico with his girlfriend to visit her family. While the court allowed him to make the visit, the judge noted she was becoming wary of his travel requests.
"While the Court is somewhat perplexed by the request to travel to Puerto Rico to do exactly what he asked to do during his recent travel to Arizona, and it intends to scrutinize future requests more closely, Defendant is permitted to travel to San Juan, Puerto Rico," Judge Berman Jackson wrote.
Washington, D.C. (March 2023)From March 1 to March 5, Garcia was once again permitted to visit D.C. for the limited purpose of attending a fellow January 6 defendant's trial and meeting with his counsel. Berman noted her confusion with the timing of his request.
"The Court notes that it has previously granted the defendant permission to travel to the District for the purpose of observing a January 6 related trial, and that the instant motion does not explain why a second trip is necessary or why there is suddenly an exigent need to attend a trial that has been ongoing since December," Berman wrote.
On February 28, Garcia posted on Telegram, "All flights are booked into DC tonight thank God I know someone that knows someone going that route," before sharing a series of photos of the inside of Trump Force One, the Trump Organization's private Boeing 757 used by Trump and his family before and after his presidency.
Garcia's attorney declined to confirm whether his client flew on the plane to D.C., citing "security concerns."
On March 2, Garcia posted photos on Telegram of himself at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland, posing with U.S. Rep Matt Gaetz and Kimberly Guilfoyle, among other Republican figures. In one video posted on his page, Garcia is shown chatting it up with Gaetz and immediately pointing out that he’s a "J6er.”
“Thank you for fighting for us,” Garcia, wearing a gray Aeropostale hoodie, tells a suited-up Gaetz in the video, before shaking his hand. “I really appreciate it."
The following day, on March 3, Garcia shared a photo on Telegram of himself wearing a suit and riding in the back of a car.
“On the way from the circus to CPAC,” he wrote.