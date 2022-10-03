Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Government

Filmmakers Want an Encore, Not a Curtain Call for Tower Theater

October 3, 2022 2:10PM

The City of Miami recently terminated Miami Dade College's contract to run the Tower Theater.
The City of Miami recently terminated Miami Dade College's contract to run the Tower Theater. Photo courtesy of Miami Dade College
A group of Miami filmmakers intend to trade their cameras for picket signs in light of the City of Miami's decision to oust Miami Dade College from the historic Tower Theater on Calle Ocho.

Artists who have personal ties to Tower Theater, a longtime venue for arthouse cinema and local talent, will gather for a "friendly" protest at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4. The demonstration is billed as a "Save the Tower" event, aimed at keeping Miami Dade College (MDC) in charge of the theater, according to a flyer for the demonstration.

"The city wants to take this important landmark away from our community! Signs are encouraged but no profanity," reads the flyer, attached at the end of this article.

New Times reported last week that the City of Miami terminated its management agreement with the college without giving a reason, despite MDC's attempts to renew its lease.

A city spokesperson told New Times that the city would operate the theater once MDC's agreement expires on January 2, 2023. The city owns the historic Little Havana property and has leased it to the college since 2002.

Since last week, local filmmaker Chris Molina's online petition to keep MDC in control of the theater has garnered nearly 6,000 signatures. Molina is one of the organizers of tomorrow's protest, which MDC itself did not take part in planning.

Local director and screenwriter Manny Soto, whose documentary film A New Dawn won the Documentary Achievement Award at the 2021 Miami Film Festival's Audience Awards, says he and others are attending tomorrow's protest to preserve a bastion of independent film in Miami at a time when the list of iconic venues for artistic expression is dwindling.

"We already lost the Coconut Grove Playhouse. If we lose this, then what's next?" Soto tells New Times.

Tower Theater opened in 1926 and earned a reputation as one of the most state-of-the-art movie venues in the south. In the 1960s, the theater became a cultural hub for Cubans who had settled in Miami and were eager to watch American films. After an extended closing, Miami Dade College reopened the venue's doors in 2002 under a lease with the City of Miami, turning the theater into one of Miami's go-to spots for arthouse cinema.
PDF — Save_Tower_Theater_Protest__2_.pdf
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Joshua Ceballos is staff writer for Miami New Times. He is a Florida International University alum and a born-and-bred Miami boy.
Contact: Joshua Ceballos

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Miami's Worst Cop

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation