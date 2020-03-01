Four Miami Porn Controversies That Probably Won't Surprise You

Urban legend has it that a Miami Subs in Hialeah shut down because of a porno that was shot in the food prep area.

Miami has a history of being a sinful place. The nightlife, the people, the untold political shenanigans, and all other sordid stuff coalesces in a kaleidoscope of vice and wickedness.

Even those websites that have ranking systems for everything say Miami is right up there with Vegas in the naughty department. But Miami's brand is something different.

This week, New Times brought you the true story behind the urban legend that a Miami Subs in Hialeah was shut down because of a porn shoot. This being Miami, we hardly bat an eye at such tales of misdeeds — there are plenty of them. Here's a list of four of Miami's other notable porn controversies.

A Miami Beach hotel owner and critic of Ocean Drive nightlife let BangBros film porn on his rooftop. Miami Beach activist and hotel owner Mitch Novick has railed against the "carnival-like atmosphere" on Ocean Drive for years. He's complained about a scantily-clad model being photographed on the steps of the Clevelander, as well as public twerking and street fights on one of South Beach’s most iconic drags.

But a New Times tipster took issue with Novick's morality policing and said Novick had allowed BangBros to shoot pornos on the rooftop of his hotel, the Sherbrooke on Collins Avenue and Ninth Street.

Novick last year said the porn shoots happened outside of public view, and he didn't see anything wrong with approving a shoot on his rooftop, sitting in on it, and also criticizing Ocean Drive's environment.

People thought BangBros was filming gay porn on Miami-Dade Transit buses. What can we say? Miami does a lot of banging, bro. A New Times reader in 2012 sent a link to a BangBros web series called "Project City Bus," which reportedly featured hot men riding more than just a bus.

Upon paying $4.95 for a two-day subscription to the website, New Times watched some of the videos and wondered if they were shot on actual Miami-Dade transit buses. A reporter sent some safe-for-work screen grabs from the video to a county spokesperson, who said the buses weren't county property.

"Subject-matter experts looked at the interior shots of the bus you sent via email and determined that based on various aspects of the bus interiors, this is not an MDT bus," the spokesperson told New Times at the time.

But at least one of the videos was shot at a Miami-Dade Transit bus stop without permission, and the county wasn't pleased.

Teen porn star Bieyanka Moore stole an exotic dancer's identity. Teen porn star Bieyanka Moore tricked Miami pornographers into hiring her to do porn by using a fake license she obtained by stealing another woman's identity.

This whole thing started outside a convenience store somewhere in Nevada. In 2010, a 19-year-old exotic dancer befriended Bieyanka, a 15-year-old runaway who said she was 20. Days after meeting, the runaway copied the dancer's social security number and stole her expired learner's permit.

Bieyanka, according to a 2013 New Times story, stole the dancer's identity and racked up charges of grand larceny and possession of a stolen vehicle. The teen didn't show up to court, and the dancer had to pay for it. The dancer was arrested twice and jailed once for 13 hours. And Bieyanka got the State of Nevada to give her a driver's license in the dancer's name, which is how she landed on porn sets in Miami.

"I'm pissed off, but I have to give the girl props," the dancer told New Times. "She's savvy. She definitely outwitted me."

A Miami camming company offered free services to quarantined cruise ship passengers. Last month, thousands of passengers on two cruise ships outside of Hong Kong and Japan were quarantined to prevent the spread of coronavirus. CamSoda, a Miami company, said it sympathized with the passengers' predicament and kindly offered them free sessions.

"We like cruises just as much as the next guy, but without activities or human interaction, the boredom must be crippling," CamSoda vice president Daryn Parker said. "In an effort to keep their minds off of the coronavirus and to help with the boredom, we're offering passengers and crews the ability to have fun in a safe and controlled environment with camming."