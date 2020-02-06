Miami Porn Site Offers Cruise Passengers Free Access While They’re Quarantined for Coronavirus

Adult webcam site CamSoda doesn't have a vaccine in the works for coronavirus, but it does claim to have a cure for boredom. And it's offering that remedy — free webcam sessions with porn stars — to the more than 7,300 passengers quarantined on two cruise ships outside of Hong Kong and Japan.

Unlucky vacationers stranded aboard the two ships — Princess Cruises' Diamond Princess and Dream Cruises' World Dream — are in for a long few days, if not weeks, as government health officials try to determine how many people have contracted coronavirus. The Diamond Princess, which is anchored outside Yokohama, carries more than 3,700 passengers and crew members, at least 20 of whom were found to be infected with the virus. The other ship, the World Dream, has roughly 3,700 people onboard and has been idling outside a cruise terminal in Hong Kong as a precaution after eight passengers on a previous trip tested positive for the virus.

During the quarantine, most passengers are required to remain in their cabins, with access to the rest of the ship and the outside world prohibited for the time being. (Crew members are delivering all of the passengers' meals.) In an attempt to lighten their mood and distract them from the dread of the next few days, CamSoda wants to connect passengers with its cast of webcam models free of charge.

"We like cruises just as much as the next guy, but without activities or human interaction, the boredom must be crippling," CamSoda vice president Daryn Parker says. "In an effort to keep their minds off of the coronavirus and to help with the boredom, we're offering passengers and crews the ability to have fun in a safe and controlled environment with camming."

CamSoda has instructed passengers to email a copy of their cruise ticket to stranded@camsoda.com. (Crew members should send employee credentials to the same email address.) Those interested will have to set up a CamSoda account before gaining access to the site. According to a press release, webcam sessions "can be sexual and sensual in nature but don't have to be."

CamSoda recently offered football players on the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs free high-definition webcams for "security purposes." Earlier this year, the adult streaming site offered Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew a $1 million endorsement deal to lead weekly fitness classes naked or in a jockstrap.

We are officially offering @GardnerMinshew5 an endorsement deal of $1M. We love his enthusiasm and excitement he brings to everything he does, especially his infamous workouts! Gardner would be the perfect addition to our CamSoda Fit lineup. pic.twitter.com/IqCtIKlFIP — CamSoda (@CamSodaLive) September 18, 2019

The recent outbreak of coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since spread around the world, with confirmed cases in the United States, Canada, Australia, Spain, France, and the United Kingdom. Cruise ships present a particularly strong risk for spreading the illness owing to the close proximity of thousands of passengers and employees. Various cruise lines have taken preemptive measures such as canceling future trips and testing passengers.

In Florida, Miami International Airport recently announced it would begin screening for coronavirus. This week, reports surfaced of a potential case in Hollywood, but the state's health department has not issued any confirmation so far.