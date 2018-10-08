Miami PD Backs Off Plan Letting Cops Use Drugs After New Times Story

Miami Police officers nearly just won the right to do drugs and get away with it. Last month, New Times obtained a copy of the police department's new labor contract, and its language would let cops caught doing illegal drugs keep their jobs as long as they entered rehab after failing a drug test. Many critics found the rule hypocritical because one of the police department's main jobs is to arrest people doing drugs.

Now, after New Times publicized the contract's details, the city and police union have walked back on that proposal.

In the latest version of the contract, the provision letting cops keep their jobs after getting caught doing drugs such as cocaine, MDMA, crystal meth, ketamine, and heroin is gone. The language now states officers can keep their jobs only if they test positive for legal drugs prescribed by their doctors for illness or injury. The rewritten provision is now designed to give officers with opiate drug addictions the chance to enter rehab before losing their jobs.