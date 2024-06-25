U.S. Coast Guard Searches for Missing Paddleboarder Off Key Biscayne

The U.S. Coast Guard says Luciano Mercenari was last seen around 5:15 p.m. on June 24 leaving Cape Florida on Pines Canal in Key Biscayne. He was last seen on an aqua-and-orange paddleboard, wearing gray shorts and a light gray, long-sleeved "Reef Cheefs" rash guard.
In a TikTok posted on Tuesday, Mercenari's cousin Allegra Jacchia says the 29-year-old did not bring his phone and was not wearing an Apple Watch when he left his house on Monday.
"We have boats. We have planes searching, but it's almost 6 p.m. in Miami now. It's getting dark," She says. "We're just extremely worried. This is so unlike him."
Jacchia urges anyone with a boat, plane, or drone to help with their search, which is being conducted in three areas based on the tide. She notes there are currently four planes flying along the coast looking for Mercenari.
"We need more planes," she adds. "We need more eyes. We need more people alert that can help us,"
Mercenari is six feet two inches tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has short, dark-brown hair and close-trimmed facial hair. He has shared photos of himself on social media spearfishing and diving underwater.
The Coast Guard asks everyone in the waterways off the coast of Miami, South Miami, the Florida Keys, Bimini, and the Bahamas for help locating Mercenari.
If you have any information about his disappearance and whereabouts, please contact:
- Key Biscayne Police Department: 305-365-5555
- U.S. Coast Guard: 305-535-4300 or 786-316-1074