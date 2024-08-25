 Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Photobombs Esports World Cup 2024 in Riyadh | Miami New Times
The Wanderer: Mayor Suarez Photobombs Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia

One day Miami's mayor appears to be chilling in Miami. The next day he turns up in Saudi Arabia alongside the crown prince.
August 25, 2024
He's the type of guy who will never settle down: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez popped up on Sunday, August 25, at the closing ceremony of the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Screenshot via Esports World Cup/YouTube

Early Saturday evening, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez posted an Instagram story set to a smooth-jazz soundtrack: sailboats boats moored at a marina with against a nearly cloudless sky with the Miami skyline in the distance.

A cute cursive caption read, "Miami afternoons never disappoint."

click to enlarge an instagram story showing a placid Miami marina scene with sailboats at anchor on calm waters and a city skyline in the distance
Miami afternoons never disappoint — but they don't hold a candle to esports in Riyadh!
Screenshot via @francissuarez/Instagram
And indeed, what Miamian doesn't love a quiet weekend at the tail end of August, when the tourists are elsewhere and the locals have the town to ourselves?

Mayor Suarez, as it turns out.

Today he turned up 7,500 miles east of Miami at the closing ceremony of the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In the front row, no less, just a few comfy, padded armchairs down from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, heir to the Saudi throne.

(Check out the photo at the top of this story and judge for yourself if that's Our Mayor or an uncanny Middle Eastern dopplegänger. Go ahead, we'll wait.)

Miamians have come to know Hizzoner as the type of guy who will never settle down. You know, a wanderer. From Qatar to Tokyo to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee (undeterred by a failed presidential bid), he roams around, around, around.

As always, here at New Times we wonder how much it cost to fly our wandering mayor there and back, and how big an entourage he took with him, and who footed the bill.

Also, what was he doing there?

As we mull that over, we'll note that earlier this week, Riyadh also played host to the New Global Sports Conference, which "showcased Saudi Arabia’s potential as an esports hub," per Riyadh-based publication Arab News.

Of course, there's the matter of Suarez's relationship with Saudi Arabia — a nation notorious for state-sponsored sportswashing — the practice of using athletes to gloss over unethical behavior.

But Miami's mayor has shown a personal interest in esports. His cousin, Steve Suarez, is CEO of Miami-based Ultimate Gamer, which, per its LinkedIn page, "revolutionizes eSports with its premier global events and content." Or hoped to, anyway — as of 2023, the company is no longer active according to the Florida Division of Corporations, and its website, ultimategamer.com, now redirects to the site for a betting app called ZenSports.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as events warrant.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Tom Finkel is editor-in-chief of Miami New Times, where he guides the coverage of the print publication and online website. Tom worked at New Times from 1989–1997, then rejoined the paper in 2019. In between, he served as editor-in-chief of City Pages (Minneapolis), Riverfront Times (St. Louis), and the Village Voice in New York. His own writing has earned accolades including an NABJ Award of Excellence for Investigative Reporting and the Transatlantic Review Henfield Foundation Fiction Award. Tom holds a BA in philosophy from Washington University in St. Louis and an MA in creative writing from Brown University.
Contact: Tom Finkel
