Miami Mayor Turns Up at Milwaukee RNC Because Of Course He Did

How much did Miami Mayor Francis Suarez's RNC junket to Milwaukee cost Miami taxpayers?
July 17, 2024
Miami Mayor "Travelin'" Francis Suarez makes a cameo at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has racked up a ton of frequent flyer miles — and bills for taxpayers to cover — thanks to his seemingly unquenchable wanderlust and the security detail of Miami Police Department officers he brings with him wherever he goes.

The city's most peripatetic public figure has traveled the globe, from Qatar to Japan to California to New Hampshire (just to name a few), always with his taxpayer-funded police escort in tow.

And so it is that our very own version of Where's Waldo? takes us this week to Milwaukee, where Hizzoner popped up — sporting a Trumpy-blue blazer and a Republican-red tie — at the site of the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC).

On Tuesday, for reasons unknown to New Times, Suarez stood at a podium to participate in a news conference with other local U.S. public officials.

"Thank you to the Mayor of Milwaukee @Cavalierjohnson for welcoming us to City Hall and joining NYC Councilmember and CLA Chair @JoeBorelliNYC and Rancho Cordova Mayor, NLC President @dmsander, and myself at a joint press conference with local leaders in Milwaukee," Miami's top jet setter posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The mayor's spokeswoman confirmed on Monday that the mayor would attend the RNC as the Republican representative for the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Having dropped out of the 2024 presidential race before 2024 even rolled around, Suarez let it be known that he'd love to join former president Donald Trump on the campaign trail and expressed interest in a cabinet or ambassador position in a second Trump administration.

He has also floated the idea of running for Florida governor in 2026.
While he was in Wisconsin, Suarez paid a surprise visit to the squad of Miami police officers who were dispatched to Milwaukee to help out at the RNC. New Times readers might recall that residents shouldered the costs for Suarez's security detail during his short-lived presidential campaign as he jetted around the nation. By force of habit, we again wonder how much this junket might cost Miami taxpayers.

We've asked, and we're awaiting word on whether any officers joined Suarez on his latest adventure.

And we're not alone in our curiosity.

"I hope Florida taxpayers are not paying (overtime?) to get these people to Milwaukee," a fellow Floridian quipped on X late Tuesday.
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news. Naomi started her career with New Times as an intern from June–August 2019, then worked as a fellow from August 2022 to February 2023 before joining the staff full-time. She graduated from University of Miami where she contributed to the student-run newspaper, The Miami Hurricane. She holds a master’s degree and graduated with honors from the Columbia School of Journalism. In 2021, Naomi was recognized as the College Journalist of the Year from the Society of Professional Journalists of Florida, and she placed second for Best General News Story in the 2021 Pinnacle Awards.
Contact: Naomi Feinstein
