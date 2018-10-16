The Marlins' Weird, Awful Home-Run Sculpture Is Officially Leaving the Ballpark

Installing a whirling, neon home-run sculpture in cavernous, empty Marlins Park felt like putting one of those wacky, waving, inflatable tube men inside a funeral parlor. When the mediocre Marlins actually smashed a homer, the gizmo's fish would dance, music would play, and basically no one would ever be there to witness it. It was perpetually dancing in a void, begging for one person to notice it.

But the sad, utterly hideous contraption will soon be no more. The Miami-Dade County Commission today approved getting rid of the dang thing, the Miami Herald reported moments ago. After selling off all the team's good players, the awful, cartoonish whatchamacallit was one of the few things left for co-owner Derek Jeter to axe.